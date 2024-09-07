Early Squirrels Homers Down Ducks, 3-1

September 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron right-hander Trent Denholm struck out seven batters for the first time in Double-A while working six innings, but consecutive first-inning homers by Flying Squirrels Victor Bericoto and Bryce Eldridge led Richmond to a 3-1 victory and fifth straight win in the fifth game of a six-game series at The Diamond Saturday night.

Turning Point

With one out in the bottom of the first inning, Bericoto and Eldridge hit back-to-back home runs - after Richmond had none before that in the series - off Denholm. The Squirrels kept the lead for the rest of the game.

Mound Presence

Denholm allowed the pair of home runs and a bunt single in the first inning, but he held Richmond to just three more hits after that point. An unearned run scored on two hits and an error in the fifth against him. He yielded three runs - two earned - on six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts. His 142 2/3 innings this season are the second-most in the Guardians organization. Right-hander Mason Hickman pitched two perfect innings in relief.

Duck Tales

Akron was hitless against right-hander Nick Morreale through the first four innings. In the fifth, shortstop Milan Tolentino walked and stole second base, moved to third base on a groundout by center fielder Guy Lipscomb and scored when third baseman Dayan Frías hit an RBI infield single past Morreale for the first Akron hit. The RubberDucks had the leadoff batter reach in four straight innings and had the tying run at bat in each of the final six innings but never pulled even.

Notebook

The RubberDucks lost five straight games for the first time in the second half and dropped five in a single series for the first time since losing five (also the first five) of six in Richmond Sept. 5-10, 2023...Akron's season series with Richmond is tied, 10-10, entering Sunday's finale...Game Time: 2:20...Attendance: 9,560.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their series in Richmond at 1:35 p.m. Sunday at The Diamond. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (8-6, 3.65 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels left-hander John Michael Bertrand (7-8, 4.03 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

