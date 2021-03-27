Second Period Surge Lifts Thunder Past KC
March 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Last night, Wichita tried to rally from a four-goal deficit but came up short. Tonight, the Thunder fought back from a two-goal hole and beat Kansas City by the final of 3-2 at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Anthony Beauregard led all scorers with three points while Jay Dickman and Charlie Combs each finished with two. Evan Buitenhuis claimed his first win in a Thunder uniform, making 27 saves.
The Mavericks hopped out to a 1-0 lead just 4:32 into the game. Bryan Lemos fired a one-timer from the slot past Buitenhuis for his fifth of the year. Darik Angeli made it 2-0 at 15:13 with a power play goal. Rob Bordson missed the net with a shot from the right circle. Angeli found the puck that came right back off the end-wall and put home a backhand.
In the second, Beauregard cut the lead to 2-1 at 2:59. He took a pass through the neutral zone, came down on a two-on-one and beat Matt Greenfield. Combs potted his first as a pro at 11:47 after taking a feed from Beauregard near the crease and lifting it off the cross bar past Greenfield. Mathieu Gagnon tallied the eventual game-winner at 17:33. Dickman and Beauregard worked the puck below the goal line. Beauregard fed a pass to the slot that found Gagnon and he blasted one past Greenfield for his third of the year.
The start of the third period saw a ton of whistles that slowed the play. Neither team could get much going offensively as they combined for just one shot through the first six minutes. Wichita held off the Mavericks down the stretch for the victory.
Wichita improves to 12-4-1 on the road. Beauregard finished with a goal and two assists. Combs had a goal and an assist. Dickman had two helpers and has two points in back-to-back games. Gagnon recorded his first game-winner of the year.
The Thunder closes a four-game set against the Mavericks tomorrow afternoon with the opening faceoff starting at 4:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder defenseman Mathieu Gagnon
