ECHL Transactions - March 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 27, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Dyllan Lubbesmeyer, G

Wichita:

Zach Zech, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Gordi Myer, D activated from reserve

Add Shawn Cameron, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Williams, D placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Dmitri Osipov, D assigned by Rockford

Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve

Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)

Jacksonville:

Add Tony Giordani, G added as EBUG

Delete James Stratton, G released as EBUG

Add Ryker Killins, D activated from reserve [3/26]

Delete Jacob Cederholm, D placed on reserve [3/26]

Orlando:

Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Darren Brady, D activated from reserve

Delete Jack Suter, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Alex Dubeau, G activated from reserve

Add Ryan Cook, D activated from reserve

Add Marc Johnstone, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on reserve

Delete Parker Milner, G released as EBUG

Utah:

Add A.J. White, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve

Delete Jared Pike, F placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Carr, G placed on reserve

Delete Christian Horn, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Brad Drobot, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve

Add Patrick Watling, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Joly, F placed on reserve

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Dean Stewart, D activated from reserve

Delete Alex Peters, D placed on reserve

Add Evan Buitenhuis, G added to active roster (traded from Florida) [3/26]

Delete Evan Weninger, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26) [3/26]

