ECHL Transactions - March 27
March 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 27, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wheeling:
Dyllan Lubbesmeyer, G
Wichita:
Zach Zech, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Gordi Myer, D activated from reserve
Add Shawn Cameron, F activated from reserve
Delete Eric Williams, D placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Dmitri Osipov, D assigned by Rockford
Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve
Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)
Jacksonville:
Add Tony Giordani, G added as EBUG
Delete James Stratton, G released as EBUG
Add Ryker Killins, D activated from reserve [3/26]
Delete Jacob Cederholm, D placed on reserve [3/26]
Orlando:
Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Darren Brady, D activated from reserve
Delete Jack Suter, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Alex Dubeau, G activated from reserve
Add Ryan Cook, D activated from reserve
Add Marc Johnstone, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve
Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on reserve
Delete Parker Milner, G released as EBUG
Utah:
Add A.J. White, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve
Delete Jared Pike, F placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Carr, G placed on reserve
Delete Christian Horn, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Brad Drobot, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve
Add Patrick Watling, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Joly, F placed on reserve
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Dean Stewart, D activated from reserve
Delete Alex Peters, D placed on reserve
Add Evan Buitenhuis, G added to active roster (traded from Florida) [3/26]
Delete Evan Weninger, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26) [3/26]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 27, 2021
- Grizzlies Acquire Hayden Hodgson in Trade - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - March 27 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Inevitable Icemen Top Greenville 3-1 on Thanos Night - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Icemen, 7:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Preview: Tulsa at Utah March 27, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:05 Pm - Allen Americans
- Final Matchup of the Season for Blades and Nailers - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, March 27 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Strike Back against Rapid City 5-2 - Allen Americans
- Oilers Down Grizzlies 3-1 - Tulsa Oilers
- Kansas City Holds off Thunder Comeback with 6-4 Win - Wichita Thunder
- Grizz Fall 3-1 to Oilers - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.