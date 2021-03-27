Grizz Fall 3-1 to Oilers

March 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Tulsa Oilers got 1 goal and 1 assist from Adam Pleskach and Matt Lane in a 3-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night at Maverik Center. Mitch Maxwell scored his first goal of the season 5:01 into the third period for Utah's lone goal.

Tulsa scored all 3 goals in the last 4:21 of the first period. Pleskach got the Oilers on the board 15:39 into the game for his 10th of the season. 25 seconds later Justin Taylor made it a 2-0 game. Lane scored with 9.1 seconds left in the period for his 8th of the season.

Maxwell scored his 1st goal of the campaign for Utah in the third. Maxwell has now scored 21 goals for Utah in his career. Matthew Boucher and Trey Bradley got the assists. Both players are tied for the team lead with 17 assists.

Tulsa goaltender Devin Williams saved 34 of 35, while Utah's Trevor Gorsuch saved 22 of 25. Utah outshot Tulsa 35 to 25.

The 3rd game of the 4 game series is on Saturday night at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Adam Pleskach (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2.

2. Matt Lane (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2.

3. Devin Williams (Tulsa) - 34 of 35 saves.

