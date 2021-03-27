Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, March 27 at 6:05 PM

SC Stingrays vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on MyTV Charleston & FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: After dropping the first contest of a 3-game weekend home series with the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday night, the South Carolina Stingrays are looking to get even on Saturday during the team's Marvel Super Hero Night at the North Charleston Coliseum. SC came into the weekend after claiming a sweep of Fort Wayne last week with three straight wins by scores of 2-1, 5-1 and 5-2 in their lone series against the Komets this season. Orlando recently gained four points from their own 3-game set last weekend, going 2-1-0 against Jacksonville. In three previous meetings this season against the Solar Bears, SC has an 0-3 record which began with a pair of losses by identical 4-1 scores at the Amway Center on Jan. 31 and March 9. The Stingrays sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage of .543, while Orlando is in third place at .583. The Solar Bears rank first in the ECHL in penalty killing percentage, discarding 88.2% of their opponents' man-advantages this season. After scoring five power play goals last weekend, South Carolina is ninth in the league's man-advantage rankings at 14.9% for the year.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Orlando is in third place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a 20-13-3-1 record in 37 games. The Solar Bears have been led by forward Aaron Luchuk who has totaled 36 points on 12 goals and 24 assists. Defender Mark Auk has earned 17 assists and 21 points in 29 games with Orlando after recording five helpers at the start of the season with Rapid City. In addition, returning forward Tristin Langan has picked up 30 points (11g, 19a). Jake Coughler leads the team in goal scoring with 14 tallies in 28 games. Coughler, Luchuk and Langan are the only Solar Bears skaters to have secured a double-digit goal total thus far this season. Goaltender Clint Windsor is having another solid season for Orlando, posting a 2.56 goals-against average along with a 0.919 save percentage.

Upcoming Home Games

Saturday, March 27 vs. Orlando, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 vs. Orlando, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 4 vs. Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

