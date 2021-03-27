ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Indy's Waked fined, suspended

Indy's Antoine Waked has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #264, Indy at Fort Wayne, on March 26.

Waked was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 13:32 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Waked will miss Indy's game at Fort Wayne tonight (March 27).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Florida's McCarron fined, suspended

Florida's John McCarron has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #263, Wheeling at Florida, on March 26.

McCarron is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized elbowing infraction at 14:07 third period.

McCarron will miss Florida's games vs. Wheeling tonight (March 27) and at Orlando (April 1).

