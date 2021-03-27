Oilers Down Grizzlies 3-1

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Oilers picked up a crucial 3-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Friday night.

Tulsa drew first blood for the second-consecutive night when Matt Lane banked the puck off Adam Pleskach's skate, bringing the Oilers a 1-0 lead. The goal was scored with an extra attacker, courtesy of a delayed penalty. Justin Taylor found the back of the net 25 seconds later, walking the edge of the crease and depositing his sixth goal of the season. Lane gave Tulsa a 3-0 lead with 10 seconds remaining in the period; pump faking Trevor Gorsuch on a breakaway and sliding the puck inside the left post for his eighth goal as an Oiler.

Both teams left the second period without scoring a goal. Devin Williams turned away eight shots while Gorsuch answered all five opportunities.

Mitch Maxwell scored the last goal of the game of the game with 14:59 remaining in the contest, banking a long-distance shot off the post, bringing the final score to 3-1.

Tulsa plays Utah two more times this week, starting Saturday at 8:10 p.m. CT at the Maverik Center. The Oilers return to the Maverik Center on Sunday, squaring off against the Grizzlies at 2:10 p.m. CT.

