Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:05 Pm

March 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak eyes a puck in front of the Rapid City Rush net

(Allen Americans, Credit: Scott Crawford) Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak eyes a puck in front of the Rapid City Rush net(Allen Americans, Credit: Scott Crawford)

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush tonight, in the final game of a three-game series. The Americans are 5-2-0 against Rapid City this season, and a dominating 25-9-1-0 over the last five years. Don't miss our postgame party at BAR LOUIE following the game.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

POSTGAME PARTY: BAR LOUIE, VILLAGE AT ALLEN

GAME PROMOTION: WIZARD NIGHT, BROUGHT TO YOU BY ACCESS COUNSELING GROUP

Next Home Game: Thursday, April 1 vs Utah Grizzlies.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT:

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans dominated Rapid City on Friday night outscoring the Rush 5-2, picking up their 22nd win of the season. Rapid City was 0 for 6 on the power play. Francis Marotte made his Allen debut and was spectacular making 27 saves. With the win, the Americans improve to 5-2-0 against Rapid City this season.

RED HOT:

Colby McAuley was huge in his return to play with four points on Friday night to lead the way for Allen (2 goals and 2 assists). McAuley had missed the last month with an upper-body injury.

WHO TO WATCH:

Josh Lammon and Corey Mackin each have three goals and three assists for six points against Rapid City this season. Samuel Laberge is right behind with five points in seven games (3 goals and 2 assists).

COMPARING ALLEN AND RAPID CITY:

ALLEN:

HOME: 9-2-2-0

AWAY: 13-10-0-0

OVERALL: 22-12-2-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Jesse Mychan and Corey Mackin, 15

Assists: Matt Register 22

Points: Corey Mackin, 31

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +11

PIM: Zane Franklin, 63

RAPID CITY RUSH:

HOME: 12-8-0-1

AWAY: 7-11-2-0

OVERALL: 19-19-2-1

Last 10: 7-2-0-1

RAPID CITY RUSH TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Tyler Coulter and Avery Peterson, 17

Assists: Peter Quenneville, 25

Points: Tyler Coulter, 40

+/-: Ian Edmondson +7

PIM: Garrett Klotz, 51

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.