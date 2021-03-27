Mavs Defeated by Wichita Saturday Night, 3-2

March 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Wichita Thunder 3-2 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Bryan Lemos and Darik Angeli netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Sunday at 4:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (5) at 4:32. Assisted by Zach Osburn and Rob Bordson.

Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (9) at 15:13. Assisted by Rob Bordson and Marcus Crawford.

Shots: KC 13, WIC 6

Second Period

Wichita goal: Anthony Beauregard (15) at 2:59. Assisted by Charlie Combs and Patrik Parkkonen.

Wichita goal: Charlie Combs (1) at 11:47. Assisted by Anthony Beauregard and Jay Dickman.

Wichita goal: Mathieu Gagnon (3) at 17:33. Assisted by Anthony Beauregard and Jay Dickman.

Shots: KC 7, WIC 10

Third Period

Shots: KC 9, WIC 3

Notes and Streaks

Darik Angeli, Rob Bordson, Marcus Crawford, and Zach Osburn have points in consecutive games.

Rob Bordson registered a multi-point game on two assists.

The Mavericks went one-for-four on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.

