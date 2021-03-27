Mavs Defeated by Wichita Saturday Night, 3-2
March 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Wichita Thunder 3-2 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Bryan Lemos and Darik Angeli netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Sunday at 4:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (5) at 4:32. Assisted by Zach Osburn and Rob Bordson.
Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (9) at 15:13. Assisted by Rob Bordson and Marcus Crawford.
Shots: KC 13, WIC 6
Second Period
Wichita goal: Anthony Beauregard (15) at 2:59. Assisted by Charlie Combs and Patrik Parkkonen.
Wichita goal: Charlie Combs (1) at 11:47. Assisted by Anthony Beauregard and Jay Dickman.
Wichita goal: Mathieu Gagnon (3) at 17:33. Assisted by Anthony Beauregard and Jay Dickman.
Shots: KC 7, WIC 10
Third Period
Shots: KC 9, WIC 3
Notes and Streaks
Darik Angeli, Rob Bordson, Marcus Crawford, and Zach Osburn have points in consecutive games.
Rob Bordson registered a multi-point game on two assists.
The Mavericks went one-for-four on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.
