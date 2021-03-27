Grizzlies Acquire Hayden Hodgson in Trade
March 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have acquired forward Hayden Hodgson in a trade with the Wheeling Nailers for future considerations.
Hodgson is in his 4th season as a professional. Earlier this season with Wheeling, Hodgson had 2 goals and 4 assists in 18 games. Last season he had 20 points (12 goals, 8 assists) in 36 games for the Reading Royals.
Hayden has 41 games of AHL experience with the Cleveland Monsters in the 2017-18 season. He has also played professionally with Florida, Manchester and Wichita of the ECHL and Detva HC in Slovakia. He has good size at 6'2" and 215 pounds.
Hodgson will wear number 39 for the Grizzlies, who continue the homestand on March 27th at 7:10 pm and Sunday, March 28th at 1:10 pm vs Tulsa. Tickets for this weekend's games and every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
