Late Overtime Winner Hands Indy Second Loss of the Weekend

March 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







FORT WAYNE - In their second game of a three game series, the Fuel faced the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday night. The Fuel would see goals from Willie Raskob and Nic Pierog but would eventually fall to the Komets 3-2 in overtime.

Through the first 20 minutes of the game, both teams traded man advantages but Dylan Ferguson and Tom Aubrun turned shots aside. The Komets would outshoot the Fuel 15-10 in the first period but neither team would be able to capitalize and head into the locker room tied 0-0.

Although earning two early power plays in the second period, the Fuel would be unable to get the puck past Dylan Ferguson. Throughout the remainder of the period, both teams would trade chances on the power play but the Fuel would eventually take the lead with :15 seconds remaining when Willie Raskob buried a rebound and gave the Fuel a 1-0 lead.

Earning an early power play in the third period, Fort Wayne's AJ Jenks picked up his own rebound and put the puck past Fuel goaltender Tom Aubrun. Earning a second power play in the third period the Komets would take a 2-1 lead when Brandon Hawkins fed Marco Roy a one-timer and he beat Aubrun.

Indy would tie the game with 1:26 remaining in the game when Nic Pierog fired a wrist shot past Ferguson. Neither team would score in the final minute sending the game to overtime. Both teams would trade chances throughout the first two minutes of overtime but both goaltenders would stand strong. Marco Roy would eventually put the game away after a long Indy Fuel shift beating Aubrun with a wrist shot to take the 3-2 win.

The Fuel will close out their three-game series with the Komets on Sunday night before returning home to Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Wednesday for All-You-Can-Eat Night.

