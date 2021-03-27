Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Icemen, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits continue their three-game weekend set against the Jacksonville Icemen. It's the tenth meeting in the current season-series between the Rabbits and Icemen.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-12-8-2) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (15-14-2-3)

March 27, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #39 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Rob Brown on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

Last night, Jacksonville earned a 3-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to open a three-game weekend set. Erik Bradford tallied his third goal of the season at 12:45 of the first period to provide the Icemen a 1-0 advantage. Jacksonville doubled their advantage to 2-0 at 10:08 of the third period on Brandon Gignac's eventual game-winner. Matt Bradley scored on the power play for the Bits at 14:33 to pull his club within one, but Gignac potted the empty net goal at 19:43 to conclude a 3-1 final. In the head-to-head season series, the Swamp Rabbits are 5-2-2-0 versus the Icemen this season.

WHEN SCORING FIRST:

In eight of the nine meetings this season between Greenville and Jacksonville, the team who scored first eventually won the hockey game. Through 34 games this season for the Icemen, Jacksonville has opened the game's scoring on 18 occasions. When doing so, the Icemen's record stands at 11-3-2-2. On the flip side, the Swamp Rabbits have scored the game's first goal 15 times in 38 games this season. Greenville's record is 11-0-4-0 when scoring first and are one of two teams in the ECHL still unbeaten in 60 minutes when opening the scoring.

BRADLEY EYES A MILESTONE:

After recording a goal in last night's contest, Rabbits forward Matt Bradley is one point shy of the 100 plateau in his professional career. Bradley enters tonight with 99 points (36 goals, 63 assists) in 160 professional games in his third pro season. Following a major junior career which started with the Medicine Hat Tigers and concluded in Regina, Bradley turned pro and debuted with the Newfoundland Growlers in 2018-19. A 2019 Kelly Cup Champion, the Vancouver, British Columbia native made his American Hockey League debut and skated in two games with the Toronto Marlies last season. In 35 contests this season with the Bits, Bradley sports 20 points (11 goals, nine assists).

ROSTER UPDATES:

On Thursday, rookie forward Shawn Cameron was returned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from the Utica Comets. Additionally, goaltender John Lethemon was returned to Greenville from the Ontario Reign, and veteran forward Brendan Connolly has been removed from the Swamp Rabbits roster. In eight games this season with the Bits, Cameron posted five points (two goals, three assists). The Sherbrooke, Quebec native converted his first professional goal on February 11 versus Orlando after debuting on January 15 at South Carolina. Lethemon, 24, made his professional debut with Greenville and earned his first pro win on December 27, 2020 at South Carolina in a 30-save performance. The rookie netminder played collegiately at Michigan State University from 2016-2020. In 2019-20, Lethemon was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award for the nation's top goaltender.

