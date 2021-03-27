Americans Strike Back against Rapid City 5-2

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), won the second game of the three-game series against the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night, by a score of 5-2, in front of an announced crowd of 1,812 fans at the Allen Event Center.

In the first period the Americans were the better team early on but the period lacked high quality chances. Then with two minutes left in the opening frame Samuel Laberge rifled a rebound high on Rush Netminder Adam Carlson. It was set up on a neutral ice take away by Josh Lammon who gave the puck to a flying Les Lancaster who made a great move with a deke inside to the slot and fired up high, forcing a rebound from Carlson.

The Second period featured a goal explosion as Americans Forward Colby McAuley announced his return to the lineup with a goal, set up from Matt Register with just over seven minutes into the middle frame to put the Americans up 2-0. Then 15 minutes in, McAuley got his second set up from Josh Lammon and Samuel Laberge immediately following a successful penalty kill for the Americans. That put the Americans up 3-0 but in the final 3 minutes the Rush fought back starting with a goal from Avery Peterson with just under three minutes left in the period. Then Tyler Coulter found a seam in the Americans defense and put one five hole behind Americans netminder Francis Marotte to make it 3-2 at the end of two periods.

One goal separated the two teams coming into the final period until Americans captain Spencer Asuchak broke through the Rush Defense for a beautiful goal past the Rush Netminder showing off his strength as he held of a rush defender in the process. The Americans led 4-2 until the final two minutes of the game where the Americans added a shorthanded goal courtesy of Corey Mackin, from Colby McAuley and Dominic Cormier, as the Americans cruised to win 5-2.

Americans goalie Francis Marotte made his debut after coming from Bridgeport in the American Hockey League and posted 27 saves in the victory.

Americans forward Colby McAuley returned following his extended absence due to injury and he shined for the Americans tonight, with two goals and two assists for four points. He led the way offensively for Allen.

The Americans penalty kill unit was superb in the victory notching their third shorthanded goal against the Rush this season, but also making the Rapid City powerplay go 0/6 on the night.

Gates of Allen Station 3 Stars:

1. ALN - C. McAuley

2. ALN - S. Laberge

3. ALN - J. Lammon

