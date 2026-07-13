MLS Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Sebastian Berhalter Has Us Thinking the Future Is Bright

Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2026


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