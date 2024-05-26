SeaWolves Thump Curve in Series Finale

May 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (24-19) snapped a four-game losing streak as they used clutch hitting in the middle innings to take down the Altoona Curve (14-31) 12-5 on Sunday night at UPMC Park.

Altoona jumped ahead early against Erie starter Wilkel Hernandez. After hurling a pair of scoreless frames to begin his outing, Hernandez allowed single to Wyatt Hendrie and a double to Francisco Acuna to start the third. A Hernandez wild pitch allowed Hendrie to score for a 1-0 Curve lead. Tsung-Che Cheng single home Acuna and would later score on a two-out Dustin Peterson double for a 3-0 lead.

Erie got a run back in the last of the fourth against Curve starter Po-Yu Chen. Gage Workman led off with his team-leading 10 th double and scored on a Ben Malgeri base hit.

The SeaWolves then took the lead in the fifth against Curve reliever Cameron Junker. Trei Cruz led off with a walk while Carlos Mendoza and Hao-Yu Lee hit back-to-back singles, loading the bases for Chris Meyers. Meyers ripped a two-run double to right, tying the game. With runners on second and third, Jake Holton singled home a pair for a 5-3 Erie lead. After reloading the bases, Brady Allen and Christian Molfetta each brought home runs on sacrifice flies for a 7-3 Erie edge.

The Curve got a pair back in the top of the sixth against Calvin Coke when Hendrie doubled home a pair with two outs.

In the last of the sixth, the Erie offense again exploded against reliever Kade McLure. Lee and Meyers started the inning with back-to-back singles. Holton doubled home Lee for the first run of the frame. Workman singled home a pair to make it 10-5. Molfetta singled home Workman with two outs for an 11-5 advantage.

Erie would add one additional run in the eighth off of Valentin Linares when Malgeri single with two outs and scored on an Allen double.

Coker (1-2) earned the win in relief while Junker (0-3) took the loss for Altoona.

Hernandez did not factor in the decision allowing three runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.