RubberDucks Fall, 2-0 and 1-0, into First-Place Tie with Harrisburg

May 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators left-hander Andrew Alvarez and right-hander Brad Lord each pitched seven-inning complete game shutouts to sweep a doubleheader, 2-0 and 1-0, over the Akron RubberDucks Sunday night to win the six-game series, 4-2, at FNB Field and tie the clubs in first place in the Southwest Division with four weeks to play in the season's first half.

Turning Point

In Game 1, left-hander Ryan Webb allowed consecutive singles to start the first inning and a sacrifice fly by center fielder Dylan Crews for a 1-0 Harrisburg lead. It was enough for Alvarez, who scattered five hits for Harrisburg in his first career complete game. In the first inning of Game 2, right-hander Aaron Davenport walked Crews with two outs, designated hitter Brady House singled, and when House stole second base, an errant throw by catcher Kody Huff into center field allowed Crews to score what ultimately was the game's only run.

Mound Presence

Webb set down 11 batters in a row after allowing a run in the first inning of Game 1. He allowed three straight singles to start the fifth inning but allowed only one run with two strikeouts and a fielder's choice. Webb allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks with a season-high seven strikeouts in five innings. Right-hander Davis Sharpe worked a scoreless sixth inning with one hit. In Game 2, Davenport escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the second inning with a strikeout and flyout to keep it at 1-0. He lasted until the fifth inning, when a single and error ended his start after 4 2/3 innings, allowing an unearned run on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Right-hander Andrew Walters got the last out of the fifth inning, and right-hander Bradley Hanner worked a perfect sixth inning.

Duck Tales

Akron put runners on first and third in the fourth inning of Game 1 against Alvarez before an inning-ending double play and also left a runner at third base in the fifth. In Game 2 against Lord, a pair of one-out walks in the fourth were left on base. In the seventh, Frías doubled with one out to right-center field and tried to score on pinch hitter Christian Cairo 's two-out single, but right fielder Robert Hassell III threw to catcher Onix Vega to tag out Frías and end the game.

Notebook

The series loss in Harrisburg was Akron's first on the road and second overall the season, snapping a four-series streak without a defeat. Five of the six games were decided by one run, with the other by two...Frías extended a seven-game hitting streak...Akron has been shut out five times this season...Game Times: 1:31, 1:41...Attendance: 5,482.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks open a six-game homestand with New Hampshire at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Canal Park. Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 1.19 ERA) is scheduled to start. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

