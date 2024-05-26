Senators Pitching Doesn't Yield a Run in Doubleheader Sweep

May 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Game 1: Senators 2 Akron 0

Game 2: Senators 1 Akron 0

SUMMARY

The Harrisburg Senators shut out the Akron RubberDucks in both games of their doubleheader Sunday evening at FNB Field. Senators starters Andrew Alvarez and Brad Lord both threw seven scoreless innings to earn the shutouts. In game one, Andrew Pinckney scored on a sacrifice fly by Dylan Crews to jump on top in the first inning. In game two, Dylan Crews scored the lone run of the game in the first inning to give Harrisburg the early advantage once again.

THE BIG PLAYS

In game one Dylan Crews gave the Senators all they would need by sending Andrew Pinckney home on a sacrifice fly in the first inning for an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.

In game two, with a runner on second base and two outs in the seventh inning for Akron, Robert Hassell III fielded a single to right field by Christian Cairo and threw home to Onix Vega, who tagged Dayan Frias at the plate for the final out, preserving the shutout win.

FILIBUSTERS

In game one Andrew Alvarez threw a seven-inning shutout and struck out five batters, while Brad Lord too threw seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, earning the Sens' fourth and fifth shutout wins of the year... Brad Lord improves to 5-1, and Andrew Alvarez improves to 3-2... Brad Lord's nine strikeouts in game two matches Michael Cuevas for the Senators' season-high... It's the first time this season the Senators' have earned consecutive shutout wins, and it's the second time they've swept a doubleheader... The Senators have won the series four games to two, and earned their fifth-consecutive series win... The Senators end the series tied with Akron for first place in the Eastern League.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game one of their six-game series at 6:35 Monday evening at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:20 p.m.

