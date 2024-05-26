May 26, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SATURDAY AFTERNOON SLUGFEST The Portland Sea Dogs (24-20) scored a season-high 17 runs defeating the Hartford Yard Goats (21-22) 17-12 on Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field. The team also collected a season-high 18 hits led by Tyler McDonough who went 4-for-6 with three doubles, and his first home run of the season while scoring three runs and picking up 4 RBI. Mickey Gasper went 3-for-4 with four RBI and his fourth home run. Nick Decker tacked three RBI while going 2-for-5 at the plate. Eight Sea Dogs recorded a hit, while six notched multi-hit games. Robert Kwiatkowski notched his team-leading fifth winning decision of the season which now ties for the most in the Eastern League. Felix Cepeda earned his ninth save, leading all of Double-A while ranking second in the minors. Adael Amador countered with a five-hit day for Hartford going five-for-six with four runs, five RBI, and two homers in the Saturday afternoon slugfest.

MCDONOUGH MASHED Tyler McDonough went four-for-six with four RBI in yesterday's contest which marked a new season-high in hits and RBI for the outfielder while tying a career high. All four of his hits were for extra bases after tacking three doubles and a homer. His three doubles ties Marcelo Mayer for the most in a game for a Sea Dog this season. McDonough's ten total bases also marked the most of a Sea Dog this season. McDonough has gone 8-23 across seven games this series to record a .348 average against Hartford pitching this week.

TEEL ON A TEAR The New Jersey native, Kyle Teel, hit .429 last week against the Somerset Patriots after going six- for-fourteen with five runs, two doubles, three RBI, three walks, and one strikeout. His .529 OBP and .571 slugging percentage led the team after appearing in four games during last week's series. Teel is hitting .344 in the month of May across seventeen games started which is the highest average amongst active Sea Dogs players for the month. Teel is currently riding a six-game hit streak where he has gone 8-22 with four doubles, six RBI, five walks, and two strikeouts.

LEADER BOARD LINEUP Offensively, Matthew Lugo ranks fifth in average across the Eastern League (.306) while Marcelo Mayer ranks sixth (.293). Lugo ranks third in homers (10) while ranking third in RBI (32). Lugo leads in slugging (.653), and OPS (1.057). Mayer ranks second in hits (49), ties first in extra-base hits (21), ranks fourth in total bases (79), and ranks second in runs (33), while his seventeen doubles leads Double A and ties for second in the minors. Mickey Gasper sports the second best OBP in the EL while ranking fifth best in Double-A (.419). For pitching, Robert Kwiatskowski ties for first in wins (5) after another winning decision last night. Zach Penrod ranks third in most strikeouts (53) and ties for third in lowest average (.183) while Felix Cepeda leads Double A in saves (9) and ranks second most in all of the minors.

POWERFUL PENROD PITCHING Portland Sea Dogs' LHP Zach Penrod has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 13th-19th. The 26-year-old made one start during the week, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning while tying a career-high with ten strikeouts in a 2-1 win on May 18th against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). Penrod went 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA allowing one run on one hit in six innings of work with three walks and ten strikeouts for the week. In the game, Penrod did not allow a base runner until two outs in the fifth inning. Somerset's first hit of the day would come in the bottom of the sixth when Anthony Seigler singled to lead off the inning. Penrod struck out the side in both the first and fourth innings. Penrod is the first Sea Dogs' pitcher to earn the honor this season. While sluggers Matthew Lugo (April 15-21) and Blaze Jordan (April 22-28) have earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors this season.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 26, 2008 - The Sea Dogs used a 10-run fifth inning to out slug the New Britain Rock Cats 15-11 on Memorial Day at Hadlock Field. Bubba Bell and Sandy Madera each hit 3-run homers for the 'Dogs. Tony Granadillo went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI, including the game-winning RBI thanks to his 2-run double in the fifth inning. Zach Daeges and Aaron Bates each went 3-for-4 with 2 run scored.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP CJ Liu will open the series finale with the Hartford Yard Goats. Liu last pitched on May 21st in game two of a doubleheader with Hartford where he tossed 3.0 scoreless innings allowing just one hit while walking one and striking out eight. Liu has faced Hartford twice back in 2023. He owns a 2-0 record with a 3.38 ERA across a combined 13.1 innings to start. Liu has allowed five runs on fifteen hits while walking six and striking out eighteen to hold Hartford to a .288 average last season.

