Mayer Mashes Fifth Home Run in 8-3 Loss

May 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (24-21) split the eight-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats (22-22) after an 8-3 loss on Sunday afternoon.

Marcelo Mayer rocketed his fifth home run of the season while Matthew Lugo went two-for-four with his ninth double of the season. Lugo recorded his tenth multi-RBI game which is the most this season for Sea Dogs bats. Kyle Teel extended a seven-game hit streak with a pair of singles.

Hartford capitalized early with three home runs in the top of the first. Adael Amador cranked his fourth of the season to leadoff before Zach Kokaska and Bladimir Restiuyo went back-to-back to give a 4-0 advantage.

Mayer hit his fifth home run in the bottom of the inning. A solo shot to right-center put Portland on the board. Lugo doubled in the fourth to score a pair and put Portland within one.

Hartford scored three in the seventh after two runs scored on an error and one on a sacrifice fly from Braiden Ward. Ryan Ritter reached on a double before advancing on a flyout. A wild pitch would score him and Hartford held on to the 8-3 win.

RHP Jarrod Cande (3-2, 4.00 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.1 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out five. RHP CJ Liu (0-1, 4.50 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.0 innings allowing four runs on four hits while walking one and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs hit the road to take on the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, for a six-game series beginning on May 28th, 2024. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:00pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.