Squirrels Storm Back to Beat Bayson in Series Finale

May 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored six straight runs late and came from behind to beat the Bowie Baysox, 8-7, on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (22-23) won five-of-six in the series against the Baysox (22-22) and have gone 10-2 in their last 12 games.

With the score tied, 5-5, entering the top of the eighth inning, Jimmy Glowenke blasted a two-run homer against Baysox reliever Ryan Hennan (Loss, 1-2) to give the Flying Squirrels a 7-5.

Later in the inning, Luis Toribio brought home Andy Thomas with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 8-5.

The Baysox picked up RBI hits from Anthony Servideo and Samuel Basallo in the bottom of the eighth to close within a run, but Flying Squirrels reliever Evan Gates (Save, 2) stranded a pair of runners that inning and worked a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game.

Bowie opened the scoring in the second inning with an RBI double by John Rhodes to take a 1-0 lead, the only run allowed over four innings by Richmond starter Ryan Murphy , who finished his day with six strikeouts.

Richmond responded to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the third. Will Wilson reached on an error to bring in a run and Blake Sabol brought in Jairo Pomares with a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Baysox scored four runs to take a 5-2 lead. Servideo led off the frame with a solo homer and Dylan Beavers hit a three-run shot.

The Flying Squirrels closed the score to 5-3 with a sacrifice fly by Victor Bericoto in the top of the sixth inning.

Down, 5-3, entering the top of the seventh, Thomas scored on a wild pitch by reliever Morgan McSweeney and Wilson hit a sacrifice bunt to plate Pomares and tie the game, 5-5.

Tanner Kiest (Win, 4-1) entered in the seventh and threw a 1-2-3 inning with a pair of strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday at The Diamond. Right-hander Hayden Birdsong (1-1, 2.29) will start on the mound for Richmond.

On Tuesday, the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older will receive a Flying Squirrels "Is the Game Still On?" Umbrella presented by Pepsi. The gates open at 5:35 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

