Harrisburg Senators Game Notes vs Akron

May 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators (25-18) vs Akron RubberDucks (27-16)

Games 44 & 45 - Sunday, May 26, 4:30 p.m. - FNB Field

LH Andrew Alvarez vs LH Ryan Webb

RH Brad Lord vs RH Aaron Davenport

TODAY'S GAMES: The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play games five and six of their six-game series today at FNB Field. It's the first meeting between the teams this season and their lone matchup of the first half. The series is tied two games apiece. The teams don't meet again until July 30th-August 4th for another six-game series in Harrisburg.

LAST TIME OUT: (Friday) Despite multiple rallies, the Harrisburg Senators couldn't complete the comeback as they fell to the Akron RubberDucks 10-9 in 12 innings Friday night at FNB Field.

AMAZING ALVAREZ : Today's starting pitcher Andrew Alvarez has been solid at the top of the Sens' rotation. He leads the Senators' pitching staff with 42 strikeouts. Opponents are batting .221 against him, the best mark among qualified Senators' starting pitchers, and his ERA of 3.51 is second-best among qualified members of the rotation.

IT'S LORD'S DAY : The Senators' game two starter Brad Lord has been a top performer in their starting rotation after starting the season in High-A Wilmington. Lord owns the best ERA in the Sens' rotation at 2.15, which is also the third-best ERA among qualified pitchers in the Eastern League. His 39 strikeouts are the second-most on the team despite having pitched less innings than three other starters on the Senators' staff.

DOUBLE DOWN : Today the Senators play in their fourth doubleheader this season. In their previous three doubleheaders they've experienced every possible doubleheader result as they've split one, swept one, and have been swept, for an overall record of 3-3 in doubleheader games.

HOME SECURITY : Brady House has stepped up as the most reliable defensive infielder for the Senators as he is riding a 26-game errorless streak at third base, the longest streak by a Sens' infielder this season.

HOLDING IT DOWN : The Senators' pitching staff has been one of the best in the Eastern League. Their staff's collective 3.36 ERA is third best in the Eastern League. Their bullpen's 2.94 ERA is the second-best in the Eastern League and fifth-best in all of AA.

EDGE OF YOUR SEAT : With the first four games of this series being decided by one run, each of the Senators' last six games has been decided by one run - the longest streak of one-run games for the Sens this season. The Senators have gone 3-3 in this stretch and are 11-7 overall in one-run games this season. The last two games requiring extra innings is the second time the Senators have played in consecutive extra-inning games this season with the last time being three in a row against Erie in April.

SENATORS AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Brady House is 4th in HRs (9)... Andrew Pinckney is T3rd in SBs (11) and 4th in hits (45)... Robert Hassell III is T3rd in SBs (11) and T7th in hits (41)... Dylan Crews is T5th in RBIs (27) and T1st in 3Bs (3)... on the pitching side, Brad Lord is 3rd in ERA (2.15) and T2nd wins (4)... Holden Powell is 1st in holds (4) and Tyler Schoff and Garvin Alston are T2nd in holds (3).

ALUMNI WATCH: Nash Walters threw 1.1 hitless innings and struck out three in relief for Rochester as the Red Wings fell 6-3 to Lehigh Valley Saturday. It was Walters' third scoreless outing in four appearances in AAA this season.

PROSPECT WATCH: The current Sens roster includes nine of the MLB.com Nationals Top 30 prospects. They are #2 OF Dylan Crews ; #3 INF Brady House ; #4 Yohandy Morales ; #8 OF Robert Hassell III ; #17 Andrew Pinckney ; # 23 RHP Cole Henry (IL) ; #24 C Israel Pineda; #27 Dustin Saenz (IL) and #30 Andry Lara. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #2 Crews ; #3 House ; #5 Morales ; #7 Hassell III; #19 Pickney; #22 Henry; and #29 LHP Andrew Alvarez .

TODAY IN SENATORS BASEBALL HISTORY: 1988: In the only exhibition game against their major league affiliate in the team's modern era, the Senators host the Pittsburgh Pirates and lose 5-2 before a record crowd of 5,088 on City Island. Pirates first baseman Sid Bream, the pride of nearby Carlisle High School, has two hits for Pittsburgh.

