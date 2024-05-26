Jackson Blasts 2 HR, Ponies Drop Nail-Biter to Fightins in Series Finale

May 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







READING, PA - Jeremiah Jackson hit two home runs, but the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-20) fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 3-2 on Sunday night in the series finale at FirstEnergy Stadium. The two teams split the six-game series and are 6-6 against each other in 12 meetings this season.

Caleb Rickets put Reading (20-25) on the board in the bottom of the first with an RBI double. Jackson responded in the second with a solo home run over the right field wall to tie the game at one. Jackson would then leadoff the fifth inning hitting the first pitch he saw from Efrain Contreras (1-3) into the left field seats to give Binghamton a 2-1 lead. Jackson now has a team-leading seven home runs on the season.

In the bottom of the fifth, with a runner on first and two out, Caleb Rickets hit a two-run homer to right off Jordan Geber (1-2) to give Reading a 3-2 lead.

The Ponies had the tying run on base in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings but were unable to score, finishing 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. In the ninth, JT Schwartz hit a two-out single to left, bringing up Jackson as the potential go-ahead run. Jackson grounded out sharply to second to end the game.

Cam Foster started the game for Binghamton and allowed only three hits and one run over four innings in the no-decision.

The Rumble Ponies are back on the field on Memorial Day to open a six-game homestand against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals Double-A Affiliate). First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: It's Jackson's first multi-homer game since joining the Mets organization via trade last July and it is his 10 th multi-homer game of his career...Jackson now has 16 RBIs this year.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.