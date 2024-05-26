Fightins Push Past Rumble Ponies, Earn Series Split

May 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (20-25) bounced past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-20) on Sunday. With the victory, the Fightins split the series with the Rumble Ponies.

Reading's bats continued to heat up in the first inning. Jose Rodriguez hit a one-out single and scored from first base on an RBI double by Caleb Ricketts. The Fightins took an early 1-0 lead.

The Rumble Ponies retaliated in the top of the second, as Jeremiah Jackson hit a solo home run to tie the game. After two scoreless innings, the Rumble Ponies took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth as Jackson knocked his second home run of the game.

Jose Rodriguez continued to execute at the plate, as he singled with two outs, and reached third base on a throwing error by pitcher Jordan Geber on a pickoff attempt. The next batter Caleb Ricketts stepped to the plate and crushed his first Double-A homer, a two-run shot to give the Fightins a 3-2 edge. Ricketts went 2-for-3 in the game with two extra-base hits, three RBI and a walk.

Tommy McCollum closed out the game and pitched a scoreless ninth, with a walk and two strikeouts. He earned his fifth save of the year, which leads the team.

Following an off day tomorrow, the Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday to begin a six-game series at the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) at 7:10 p.m. Pitching matchups for the game have yet to be announced. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Reading returns home from Tuesday, June 4 through Sunday June 9 for a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators (Nationals). Tuesday features a Fightin Phils T-Shirt giveaway for the first 2,000 adults, thanks to Berks County Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Program. Wednesday is a Tribute to Farming: Farm Animal Experience, presented by Berks County Farmers Association and Steinmentz Family Farm. Thursday and Friday will showcase postgame fireworks. Thursday's show is presented by PA Career Link Berks County, and Friday's by Vertex Mechanical. Saturday is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show of the season, thanks to Diamond Credit Union. It will also be a Tribute to Peanuts and Charlie Brown's 50th Anniversary, as the Fightin Phils will wear special Peanuts Jerseys. The series ends Sunday with a Johan Rojas Bobble Head, thanks to Berks Packing, for the first 1,500 kids. Reading then remains home from Tuesday, June 11 to Sunday, June 16, against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox).

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets , or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop .

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

