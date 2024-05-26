Baysox Comeback Falls Short in Series Finale Defeat

BOWIE, M.D - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, could not complete their comeback against the Richmond Flying Squirrels in an 8-7 loss on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium.

Richmond (22-23) outscored Bowie (22-22) six runs to two in the final four innings to win five of six games over the Baysox on the road.

The Baysox grabbed the first lead of the game with a run in the second inning on a John Rhodes RBI double and held a 5-2 advantage through the first five innings on a solo homer by Anthony Servideo and a go-ahead three-run homer by Dylan Beavers in the fifth.

The homer by Servideo broke a 0-for-33 slump at the plate and the homer by Beavers was his fourth in the last eight games. Rhodes led the team with three hits on the afternoon on two doubles and a single, his second three hit game of the season.

The Flying Squirrels scored six runs from the sixth inning to the eighth inning against relievers Morgan McSweeney and Ryan Hennen (L, 1-2) to give the Flying Squirrels an 8-5 lead. Will Wilson sacrifice bunted the tying run across in the seventh against McSweeney, Jimmy Glowenke blasted a go-ahead two-run homer off Hennen in the eighth and Luis Toribio drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth to put Richmond ahead.

Three of the eight Richmond runs went unearned due to three Bowie errors.

The Baysox inched closer with two runs on four hits in the eighth on RBI singles by Servideo and Samuel Basallo against Richmond righty Evan Gates. Beavers batted with the tying and go-ahead runs on first and second but struck out swinging against Gates to end the inning.

Gates returned for the ninth and pitched a 1-2-3 frame to seal the victory for Richmond.

Starting right-hander Trace Bright threw 4.2 innings and struck out five over two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks in a no-decision. The Orioles No. 16 prospect has now struck out five batters in seven of his nine starts this season.

Right-hander Tanner Kiest (W, 4-1) collected the win for the Flying Squirrels after dealing a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts.

Richmond has now won nine of 12 in the season series against Bowie.

The Baysox now go on the road to take on the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, May 28 at 6:05 pm.

