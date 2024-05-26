Curve Drop Series Finale in Erie

May 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - Wyatt Hendrie knocked two base hits and had two RBI for Altoona on Sunday night, but the Curve bullpen allowed 11 runs in the final four innings as the Erie SeaWolves defeated Altoona, 12-5, at UPMC Park.

The Curve held a 3-0 lead after three innings thanks to a three-run third frame. Hendrie opened the inning with a single before Francisco Acuna knocked a double early in the inning to put runners on second and third for Tsung-Che Cheng . Hendrie would score on a wild pitch before Cheng scored Acuna on a single. Dustin Peterson later followed with an RBI-double to score Cheng.

Altoona starter Po-Yu Chen allowed one run in the fourth inning on an RBI-single by Ben Malgeri. Chen left the game with a 3-1 lead, tossing four innings and allowing one run on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Cameron Junker entered in the fifth inning and allowed six runs on five hits and two walks. Kade McClure would toss the sixth inning and surrender four runs on five hits. Valentin Linarez threw the final two innings, allowing one run on two hits.

Hendrie would add two runs for the Curve with a double in the sixth inning, scoring Tres Gonzalez and Sammy Siani . Gonzalez added an outfield assist in the loss for Altoona.

Altoona returns home on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series against the Portland SeaDogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The series begins at 6:00 p.m., with RHP Sean Sullivan on the mound for the Curve.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

