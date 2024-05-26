Dominguez Stays Hot But Pats Drop Sunday Finale in New Hampshire
May 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday afternoon in their series finale by a final score of 13-1.
The 12-run margin of defeat marks Somerset's largest loss of the season.
The loss ensures Somerset's fourth series split of the season and drops the team to 8-10 on the year against New Hampshire.
RHP Blane Abeyta (4.0 IP, 5 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR) picked up his second loss of the series, allowing all five of his runs in the third inning.
CF Spencer Jones (0-for-3, BB) extended his season-high on-base streak to nine straight games in which he is 6-for-38 with 7 BB.
DH Jasson Dominguez (1-for-4, RBI, 2 K) supplied the Patriots' only run with a third inning RBI-single.
After going 0-for-8 in Dominguez's first two rehab games for the Patriots, he since gone 6-for-16 with 3 RBI and 1 HR in his last three games for Somerset.
Over nine total rehab games now, including four with Single-A Tampa, Dominguez is 11-for-35 (.314 BA) with 5 RBI, 5 R and 1 HR.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots pitcher Jack Neely
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2024
- Dominguez Stays Hot But Pats Drop Sunday Finale in New Hampshire - Somerset Patriots
- Yard Goats Blast Three Homers in First Inning, Ride Arm of Jarrod Cande to Victory in Portland - Hartford Yard Goats
- Mayer Mashes Fifth Home Run in 8-3 Loss - Portland Sea Dogs
- Baysox Comeback Falls Short in Series Finale Defeat - Bowie Baysox
- Squirrels Storm Back to Beat Bayson in Series Finale - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes vs Akron - Harrisburg Senators
- May 26, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Dominguez Stays Hot But Pats Drop Sunday Finale in New Hampshire
- Dominguez' First Homer Provides Patriots' Second Straight Late-Inning Win
- YES Network and the YES App to Air Somerset Patriots Game on Wednesday, May 29
- Somerset Patriots and Bridgewater Township Dedicate Monument in Honor of Prince Rodgers
- Rice, Dunham Homer As Patriots Swept By New Hampshire In Doubleheader