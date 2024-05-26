Dominguez Stays Hot But Pats Drop Sunday Finale in New Hampshire

May 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Jack Neely

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday afternoon in their series finale by a final score of 13-1.

The 12-run margin of defeat marks Somerset's largest loss of the season.

The loss ensures Somerset's fourth series split of the season and drops the team to 8-10 on the year against New Hampshire.

RHP Blane Abeyta (4.0 IP, 5 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR) picked up his second loss of the series, allowing all five of his runs in the third inning.

CF Spencer Jones (0-for-3, BB) extended his season-high on-base streak to nine straight games in which he is 6-for-38 with 7 BB.

DH Jasson Dominguez (1-for-4, RBI, 2 K) supplied the Patriots' only run with a third inning RBI-single.

After going 0-for-8 in Dominguez's first two rehab games for the Patriots, he since gone 6-for-16 with 3 RBI and 1 HR in his last three games for Somerset.

Over nine total rehab games now, including four with Single-A Tampa, Dominguez is 11-for-35 (.314 BA) with 5 RBI, 5 R and 1 HR.

