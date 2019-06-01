SeaWolves and RubberDucks Postponed on Saturday

June 1, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





(Erie, PA) - Tonight's Erie SeaWolves game against the Akron RubberDucks has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 2 beginning at 12:05 p.m. Both games will be seven inning games and one ticket is good for both games. Gates for Sunday's doubleheader will open at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets from Saturday night's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2019 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability.

Tonight's post-game fireworks presented by UPMC Health Plan will be rescheduled for a later date.

