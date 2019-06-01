Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup at Trenton

Harrisburg Senators (34-20) vs. Trenton Thunder (31-19)

RH Wil Crowe (5-3, 3.30) vs. RH Garrett Whitlock (2-1, 3.57)

Game 55 - Saturday, June 1 @ 7:00 p.m. - ARM & HAMMER Park

Luis Garcia, SS

Adrian Sanchez, 2B

Austin Davidson, 1B

Tres Barrera, C

Jose Marmolejos, DH

Chuck Taylor, LF

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Rhett Wiseman, RF

Tyler Goeddel, CF

Wil Crowe, P

LAST GAME

The Senators (34-20) received terrific pitching from Ben Braymer, but no help from the offense and lost 2-0 to Trenton (31-19) Friday night in Trenton. Both of Trenton's runs came on two-out singles from Hoy Park. Offensively the Senators put their leadoff man on three times in the game, twice advancing to second base with less than two outs but couldn't score. The offense produced just two hits in the loss. Braymer tossed seven innings for the fourth time in his last six starts.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Trenton Thunder play game two of a three-game weekend series at ARM & HAMMER Park in Trenton tonight.

The Senators are 6-2 against Trenton this season but seven of the eight games have been played in Harrisburg.

Since 2014 at ARM & HAMMER Park in Trenton, the Sens are 8-24, are averaging 2.2 rpg, have been shutout 6 times and have scored 2 or fewer 18 times.

With their loss last night, the Sens have dropped six straight road games.

The Senators have 16 games left in the first half and their lead is 6.5 games over Akron and Erie and 9.5 games over Altoona.

The Sens pitching staff has issued the fewest walks in the league (129) and has the second best strikeout-walk ratio in the league.

TRENTON

They're 31-19 and in first place in the Eastern Division, leading Binghamton by one-half game.

Trenton is 7-3 in their past 10 games and a sizzling 20-5 at home which is the best home record in the Eastern League.

They finished May 16-12 after going 15-7 in April.

Trenton has five MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They're led by the Yankees #3 prospect Albert Abreu.

SENATORS ROSTER MAKEUP

The Sens have used 40 players this season. They've averaged using 55 players per season for the past 10 seasons

The active roster currently has 10 AA rookies, 17 players that have played in the Nats organization their entire career and 5 players with big league experience.

They've had one player, RHP James Bourque, go to the Nats for the first time.

FILIBUSTERS

The Sens have 16 games remaining in the first half. Of the remaining games, 6 are at home and 10 are away; 14 are NL and 2 are AL; 5 are against West opponents and 11 are against the East.

The Sens finished May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. In April they were 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA.

