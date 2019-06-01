Sea Dogs Game Notes June 1st at Binghamton

STARTING PITCHERS

Game 1

Portland: LHP Matthew Kent (1-1, 1.69)

Binghamton: RHP Tommy Wilson (0-1, 9.00)

Game 2

Portland: RHP Konner Wade (0-0, 4.91)

Binghamton: RHP Joseph Shaw (0-0, 0.00)

NEWS AND NOTES

LET'S PLAY TWO: The Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) continue their four-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday night at NYSEG Stadium...The 'Dogs finished 10-21 (8-8 at Hadlock, 2-14 away) in May...LHP Matthew Kents returns from Triple-A Pawtucket and starts the opener...RHP Konner Wade makes his first start in the Red Sox system...Today marks the fourth doubleheader between the two teams this year (previous three were splits).

HISTORIC NIGHT: Portland established new franchise records in runs (20), hits (26), and total bases (48), as they cruised to a 20-2 win in the series opener on Friday night...Portland hit all six homers and batted around three times from the fifth inning on...Tate Matheny had a career night with two homers and six RBI...Bobby Dalbec homered twice...Deiner Lopez established new career highs by going 4-for-6, HR, 5 RBI and two doubles.

