Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #50/51 Rumble Ponies (30-19) vs. Portland Sea Dogs (17-34) - 5:35PM

June 1, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(30-19), 2nd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

PORTLAND SEA DOGS

(17-34), 6th Eastern Division

(Boston Red Sox)

Saturday June 1, 2019 - 5:35PM

NYSEG Stadium- Binghamton, NY

GM 1: LHP Matthew Kent (1-4, 5.44 ERA) vs. RHP Tommy Wilson (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

GM 2: RHP Konner Wade (0-0, 4.91ERA) vs. RHP Joseph Shaw (0-0, 0.00ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies continue their series against the Sea Dogs as they play a doubleheader today.

SPLITTING IT DOWN THE MIDDLE: Saturday marks the fourth doubleheader the Rumble Ponies and Sea Dogs have played this year. Each of the first three times, the two clubs have split the twin bill.

DOUBLEHEADER DETAILS: At NYSEG Stadium on April 27, each team was victorious by a 1-0 final. In Portland on May 3rd, the Ponies took game 1 12-5, the Sea Dogs won the second game 5-3. On May 5, The Ponies dropped the first game 4-2 and won the second 6-5.

SEA DOGS RECORDS: Portland scored the most runs (20) in franchise history in their 20-2 victory Friday night. They also set the franchise mark for most hits in a game (26).

EAST VS. WEST: The Rumble Ponies are 17-4 against the Western Division, but only 12-15 against the East. At home against Eastern Division Foes, they are 4-9 on the year.

GAME 1 STARTER: RHP Tommy Wilson makes his second start in a Rumble Ponies uniform today. He made his Binghamton debut last Monday against the Thunder after being called up from St. Lucie on 5/24. He allowed four runs over four suffering the loss.

GAME 2 STARTER: RHP Joseph Shaw makes his first start of the year at any level. He started the year with Adv-A St. Lucie, AAA Syracuse, and was assigned to Binghamton on 5/27. He has started 54 games in his professional baseball career, including twelve in 2018.

PONIES QUITE FAMILIAR WITH PORTLAND: This is the third series of the year between the two teams. The last time these two teams played the Ponies took four of six games at Hadlock Field (5/2-5/5). They also played 4/25-4/27 at NYSEG Stadium, with the Sea Dogs taking two of three.

MS 4 MS: Today, the Rumble Ponies are wearing Orange "MS 4 MS" shirts during batting practice to raise awareness for Multiple Sclerosis. "MS 4 MS" stands for "Mission Stadiums for Multiple Sclerosis". They will also wear orange socks during the game. The shirts will be auctioned off during the doubleheader to benefit MS 4 MS. Ponies outfielder Dario Pizzano is an ambassador for the MS 4 MS foundation, as his mother bravely battles the disease.

SOCK OUT CANCER: The Rumble Ponies wrap up their series against the Sea Dogs Sunday afternoon on Sock Out Cancer Day. Sock Out Cancer is a nonprofit that assists financially distressed medical cancer patients and their families pay for non-medical necessities such as food, transportation, and housing in order to focus their energy on fighting cancer.

Eastern League Stories from June 1, 2019

