Thunder Welcome 10 Millionth Fan in Franchise History Saturday Night

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, welcomed the 10 millionth fan in franchise history on Saturday night at ARM & HAMMER Park..

When Charles Frost of Yardley, PA, attending the game with his son Spencer, walked through the gates at 6:46pm he became the 10 millionth fan to attend a Thunder game. Charles and his family regularly attend games at ARM & HAMMER Park with their friends through Makefield Elementary School. The Makefield Elementary Vocal Ensamble performed the National Anthem prior to Saturday's game.

"Since 1994, our fans have proven they are truly the best fans in all of baseball," said Thunder GM/COO Jeff Hurley. "This momentous occasion is an example of the great support we've received throughout our franchise history and I thank each and every individual who visits us during the season for their support and I look forward to entertaining many more in coming seasons."

Since first opening the doors as Mercer County Waterfront Park on May 9, 1994, the Thunder have welcomed 10,000,260 total fans through the gates.

Charles Frost, the ten millionth fan in franchise history, received a prize package that includes:

- A trip for two to 2020 Yankees Spring Training with airfare to Tampa courtesy of Frontier Airlines and lodging for two nights and tickets to a Yankees Spring Training Game

- 2020 Season Tickets

- Thunder Merchandise Prize Pack including an authentic 2019 Jersey

- One bobblehead from each of the nine bobblehead giveaways scheduled for the 2019 season

- Opportunity to spend a day with the Manager of the Thunder including watching Batting Practice from the field and presenting the lineup card at home plate before a game

- Prize Pack courtesy of the Princeton Convention and Visitors Bureau

- Prize Pack courtesy of Case's Pork Roll

- Half inning on the Thunder Radio Broadcast

- Opportunity to watch fireworks from the field

- Ten (10) autographed baseballs

On May 9, 1994, Brian Edmonson delivered the first pitch thrown at home in franchise history. Just two years later, the franchise welcomed their one millionth fan. The two millionth fan, Charlie Brown of Trenton, NJ, entered the gates in 1998. The three millionth fan was eight-year old Grace Conway of Yardley, PA during the 2001 season. Kevin Burch of Flemington, NJ was the Thunder's four millionth fan during the 2003 campaign. In September 2005, Eileen Conville of Cinnaminson, NJ became the five millionth fan. Fan number six-million, Shawn Caple of Franklinville, NJ attended on June 11, 2008. Angie Bernstein of Mercerville, NJ was the seven millionth fan on August 31, 2010. On July 23, 2013, Cherie Boccardo of Fairless Hills, PA, walked through the turnstiles and became the eight millionth fan in franchise history. Lisa Ford of Burlington County, NJ became the nine millionth fan in franchise history, attending on June 18, 2016 with Jacobstown Baptist Church Awana.

The Thunder continue their series with the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon at 1pm with the first 1,000 fans, ages 5-13, receiving an Aaron Judge T-Shirt presented by Kampus Klothes. Tickets are available by calling 609-394-3300 or online at www.TrentonThunder.com.

