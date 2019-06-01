Akron RubberDucks at Erie SeaWolves Postponed to Sunday

June 1, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





Rain postponed Saturday's game between the Akron RubberDucks and Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park in Erie. The game will be made up in a doubleheader of two seven-inning games on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. EDT. Saturday's rainout is the fourth for the RubberDucks on the road this season, and Sunday's doubleheader will be their second on the road.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their three-game series in Erie on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. EDT. In Game 1, RHP Eli Morgan (2-0, 1.96) is scheduled to start for Akron against RHP Matt Manning (4-2, 2.10) for the SeaWolves. In Game 2, RHP Aaron Civale (4-0, 2.96) is scheduled to start for Akron against LHP Trent Szkutnik (1-2, 3.18). The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets to RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.