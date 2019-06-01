Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (25-24, T-2ND WEST, 6.5 GB 1st Half) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (27-26, T-2ND WEST, 6.5 GB, 1st Half)

RHP MATT MANNING (4-2, 2.10 ERA) VS. RHP ELI MORGAN (2-0, 1.96 ERA)

SATURDAY, JUNE 1 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #50 * HOME GAME #28 * NIGHT GAME #34

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves begin the month of June a game above .500 and fresh off of a 4-1 win against the Akron RubberDucks in last night's series opener at UPMC Park. Casey Mize twirled six shutout innings to bring his consecutive scoreless innings streak up to 20 while Will Vest notched his third save of the season. Matt Manning goes for Erie in the middle game of the series tonight and is coming off of his third straight quality start. In his last outing against Bowie on May 27, Manning tossed six innings allowing a run on four hits with one walk while striking out seven. He equaled his career-high with 99 pitches thrown. Manning will be opposed by Akron's Eli Morgan, who has not allowed more than two earned runs in his four starts since being promoted from Class-A Lynchburg on May 6. In his last start on May 27 against Richmond, Morgan gave up two runs in on five hits in six innings while striking out six and walking one. The right-hander was an 8th round selection by the Cleveland Indians in 2017 out of Gonzaga University.

Sun., June 2 vs. Akron 1:35 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (1-1, 6.35 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Civale (4-0, 2.96 ERA)

Mon. June 3 vs. Altoona 7:05 p.m. RHP Logan Shore (2-4, 4.70 ERA) vs. RHP James Marvel (4-5, 3.81 ERA)

Tue., June 4 vs. Altoona 10:35 a.m. RHP Alex Faedo (3-3, 3.81 ERA) vs. RHP Pedro Vasquez (3-1, 3.32 ERA)

Wed., June 5 vs. Altoona 10:35 a.m. RHP Casey Mize (5-0, 1.21 ERA) vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 26

- The bullpen features No. 25 overall prospect Zac Houston

- In May, Erie went 5-11 in games decided by three runs or fewer. The SeaWolves went 9-9 in such games in April

- After Casey Mize's six shutout innings last night, the right-hander has thrown 20 consecutive scoreless frames

- Tonight is the fifth of 19 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Akron (13 at UPMC Park - May 5-7, May 31 - June 2, July 15-18, August 16-18... Six at Canal Park - June 21-23 & August 30 - September 2)

- Alex Faedo's 12 strikeouts on Wednesday were the most strikeouts by an Erie pitcher since Humberto Sanchez fanned 13 on April 29, 2006 against Binghamton. Current Erie skipper Mike Rabelo was the catcher that night

- Erie hit a league-best .270 in its first 16 games. In 33 games since, the SeaWolves are hitting .231 (.195 in past six games)

- The SeaWolves +26 run differential is second-best in the EL and the RubberDucks +21 is third

- Erie is tied for third in the Eastern League with a .245 team batting average while Akron is sixth at .239

- Akron leads the league with 242 runs scored while Erie is sixth with 208 runs

- Erie hitters have struck out 401 times (fewest in the EL) while Akron batters have gone down on strikeouts 422 times (third-fewest)

- Erie pitching is fifth in the league in team ERA (3.45) while Akron is fourth in team ERA (3.42)

- Erie boasts the league's third-best defense (.981 fielding percentage) while Akron is sixth-best (.979)

- The SeaWolves went 8-12 vs. the RubberDucks in 2018 and 3-7 at UPMC Park

