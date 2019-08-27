SeaWolves and Flying Squirrels Postponed on Tuesday
August 27, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
(Erie, PA) - Tonight's Erie SeaWolves game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 28 beginning at 4:35 p.m. Both games will be seven inning games and one ticket is good for both games. Gates for Wednesday's doubleheader will open at 3:30 p.m.
Tickets from Tuesday night's game can be exchanged for either Wednesday's doubleheader or Thursday night's regular season home finale at 7:05 p.m. for equal or lesser value, subject to availability.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 27, 2019
- Cumberland's Late Blast Leads Baysox over Reading - Bowie Baysox
- Dowdy Outdueled as RubberDucks Shutout Again - Akron RubberDucks
- Fisher Cats Outdueled by Thunder in 2-0 Loss Tuesday Night - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Schmidt Spearheads Another Thunder Shutout - Trenton Thunder
- Curve Blank 'Ducks for Second Straight Night - Altoona Curve
- Flying Squirrels and SeaWolves Postponed on Tuesday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- SeaWolves and Flying Squirrels Postponed on Tuesday - Erie SeaWolves
- Sea Dogs Game Notes August 27th at Binghamton - Portland Sea Dogs
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes #133/134: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-40, 63-69) vs. Portland Sea Dogs (30-34, 61-74) - 5:35 PM (DH) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Erie SeaWolves Stories
- SeaWolves and Flying Squirrels Postponed on Tuesday
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels - Game Notes
- First Place 'Wolves Fall to Flying Squirrels
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels - Game Notes
- SeaWolves Return to UPMC Park on Monday for the Final Homestand of 2019