SeaWolves and Flying Squirrels Postponed on Tuesday

August 27, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





(Erie, PA) - Tonight's Erie SeaWolves game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 28 beginning at 4:35 p.m. Both games will be seven inning games and one ticket is good for both games. Gates for Wednesday's doubleheader will open at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets from Tuesday night's game can be exchanged for either Wednesday's doubleheader or Thursday night's regular season home finale at 7:05 p.m. for equal or lesser value, subject to availability.

