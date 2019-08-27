Dowdy Outdueled as RubberDucks Shutout Again

Akron RubberDucks right-hander Kyle Dowdy (0-1) pitched a season-long seven innings, allowing one run, but Altoona Curve right-hander Pedro Vasquez (8-4) pitched seven scoreless innings to lead his team's 3-0 shutout win at Peoples Natural Gas Field Tuesday night, giving the Curve back-to-back shutouts of Akron to begin the series.

Turning Point

The Curve scored a second-inning run and held a 1-0 lead until the eighth inning. RubberDucks right-hander Dalbert Siri began his outing by hitting second baseman Brett Pope with a pitch and walking catcher Jason Delay. With third baseman Jesse Medrano at bat, Pope stole third base, and he scored when third baseman Alexis Pantoja misplayed the throw from catcher Logan Ice. That put Delay at second base, and he went to third base on Medrano's sacrifice before later scoring on Siri's wild pitch. The two runs - one earned - were the first Siri had allowed since July 18, snapping a 12-outing, 12 1/3-inning scoreless stretch.

Mound Presence

Making his third Eastern League start this season, Dowdy pitched a season-long seven innings. He allowed a run in the second inning, when first baseman Jerrick Suiter's line drive took off Dowdy's glove for an infield single. Dowdy's wild pitch and Pope's RBI single scored the Altoona run. He worked around two hits in the fourth inning and retired the final 10 batters he faced. After Vasquez, right-handers Jesus Liranzo and Matt Eckelman each pitched a scoreless inning.

Duck Tales

RubberDucks designated hitter Oscar Gonzalez had two of Akron's four hits. He hit a third-inning leadoff single and advanced to third base. He also hit a fifth-inning, two-out double, but each time he was left in scoring position.

Notebook

The Curve pitched its Eastern League-leading 18th shutout of the season...The RubberDucks were shut out for the 13th time. They have been shut out in consecutive games for the second time this season (also April 30-May 1 at Binghamton) and have not scored in 22 innings, one inning shy of their longest drought of the year...Altoona leads the season series, 12-4...Time of game: 2:05...Attendance: 3,662.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Altoona at 6:00 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Akron LHP Adam Scott (4-4, 3.63) is scheduled to face former RubberDuck and Curve LHP Sean Brady (4-12, 4.47). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

