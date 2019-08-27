Fisher Cats Outdueled by Thunder in 2-0 Loss Tuesday Night

August 27, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





Manchester, N.H. - Four New Hampshire pitchers held Trenton to just four hits, but the Thunder (Yankees Double-A affiliate) held off the Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) 2-0 on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

Trenton (36-31, 74-59) mounted a two-out rally in the top of the first inning with a walk and a single. Kellin Deglan tripled to center to drive in a pair for a 2-0 lead that would stand up the rest of the night.

Thunder starter Clarke Schmidt (W, 2-0) beat the Fisher Cats for the second time in a week. He worked seven innings, allowing three hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out five. James Reeves tossed a scoreless inning and Daniel Alvarez notched his 20th save.

New Hampshire (29-38, 60-74) starter Hector Perez (L, 7-6) took the loss. Joey Pulido, Danny Young and Jake Fishman combined to throw five innings of scoreless relief. The staff combined to walk a season-high ten batters but recorded 13 strikeouts.

Josh Palacios led the Fisher Cats offense, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and half of New Hampshire's hits.

The Fisher Cats and Thunder continue the series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Thomas Hatch starts for New Hampshire (1-3, 2.86 ERA) against Trenton's Nick Green (3-3, 7.04 ERA). For tickets and information, visit nhfishercats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.