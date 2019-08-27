Schmidt Spearheads Another Thunder Shutout

MANCHESTER, N.H. - A two-run triple by Kellin Deglan provided the only needed run support for Clarke Schmidt, who combined with James Reeves and Daniel Alvarez for a 2-0 Thunder win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

The win was the Thunder's sixth in seven games and was the team's third shutout in seven games.

With two out in the top of the first inning, Hoy Jun Park drew a walk and advanced to second base on a single by Chris Gittens. Deglan hit a drive to deep left-center, just out of the reach of Fisher Cats (29-38, 60-74) center fielder Logan Warmoth.

The early cushion proved sufficient for Clarke Schmidt (2-0), who retired the first 11 batters he faced en route to seven scoreless innings in his third Double-A start. The right-hander allowed just three baserunners- two singles and a double- and struck out five.

Fisher Cats starter Hector Perez (7-6) saw an early exit, walking three batters and striking out seven before leaving after four innings with a high pitch count. Three New Hampshire relievers combined for five scoreless innings but walked a combined six batters.

The Thunder (36-31, 74-59) managed at least one baserunner in each inning from the third through the ninth but did not score again, stranding 10 runners. The team drew a total of 10 walks, one shy of the club's season-high and a new season high in walks allowed by New Hampshire.

James Reeves and Daniel Alvarez each pitched a scoreless inning in relief for the Thunder, with the latter working around a leadoff single in the ninth to earn his 20th save.

Your Thunder continue their road trip on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Fisher Cats. RHP Nick Green (3-3, 7.04) will start for the Thunder, and RHP Thomas Hatch (1-3, 2.86) will go for New Hampshire. Pregame coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey or online at TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

