Flying Squirrels and SeaWolves Postponed on Tuesday

ERIE, Pa. - Tuesday night's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Erie SeaWolves at UMPC Park has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a double-header consisting of two seven-inning games on Wednesday. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. Game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Richmond left-hander Caleb Baragar (3-5, 3.60) will be on the mound in Game 1 opposed by Erie lefty Tarik Skubal (2-2, 2.04). In Game 2, right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (8-5, 4.11) will start on the mound for Richmond and right-hander Anthony Castro (5-2, 4.13) will start for Erie.

the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Friday to begin the final homestand of the season, featuring four games against the Bowie Baysox. For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

