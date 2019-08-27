Erie SeaWolves vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (43-22, T1ST WEST, 0.0 GA 2nd Half) VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (26-39, 6TH WEST, 17.0 GB 2nd Half)

LHP jose fernandez (1-2, 5.30 era) vs. lhp caleb baragar (3-5, 3.60 era)

tuesDAY, AUGUST 27 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #132 * HOME GAME #67 * NIGHT GAME #94

Tonight, the SeaWolves look to snap a two-game slide as they take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants) in the second game of a four-game series at UPMC Park. Last night, the SeaWolves suffered another one-run loss as the Squirrels took the series opener 7-6. The SeaWolves have dropped five of their past six games, all by a run. The loss, coupled with a Bowie loss to Reading on Monday, keeps the SeaWolves and Baysox tied atop the Western Division. Bowie currently holds all tie breakers over Erie...Lefty Jose Fernandez takes the mound for the SeaWolves making his 10th appearance and second start. Fernandez last appeared as a starter against Harrisburg on August 22 and took a loss allowing three runs (all on a home run) on five hits with no walks and two strikeouts in four innings. Fernandez has taken losses in back-to-back in his last two appearances...Lefty Caleb Baragar takes the mound for Richmond making his 27th appearance, 25th start and third start against Erie. Baragar has taken a pair of no-decisions in his previous two starts against the SeaWolves allowing eight runs over 12.2 innings of work. Baragar took a no-decision in his last start against Akron on August 22. In the game, he allowed four runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work.

WEDNESDAY VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (SF GIANTS) - UPMC PARK - 7:05 P.M.

LHP Tarik Skubal (2-2, 2.04 ERA) vs. RHP Alfred Gutierrez (8-5, 4.11 ERA)

THURSDAY VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (SF GIANTS) - UPMC PARK - 7:05 P.M.

RHP Anthony Castro (5-1, 2.85 ERA) vs. RHP Ryan Halstead (2-6, 3.53 ERA)

FRIDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - CANAL PARK - 7:05 P.M.

TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect, Kody Clemens is No. 17 and OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts seven Top 30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- Isaac Paredes set the franchise record for most consecutive multi-hit games (7) from July 27 - August 3

- Erie is now 28-15 in its past 42 games and 29 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- In 34 of their 46 games since the All-Star break, SeaWolves starters have gone 5.0+ IP.

- Tonight is the 12th meeting of the season between Erie and Richmond. The two clubs play 14 times in 2019.

- The SeaWolves +91 run differential is first in the EL (+69 in second half). Richmond is last in the league at -149.

- Jose Azocar leads the EL with 136 hits and is third in the league with a .284 batting average. Azocar leads the SeaWolves with 39 multi-hit games.

- Isaac Paredes is second in the league with 129 hits and fourth in the league with a .283 batting average.

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .250 batting average. Richmond is last in the league with a .217 average.

- Erie has hit the second-most home runs in the league (111).

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in the league with a 3.29 team ERA while the Squirrels is tied for sixth (3.65 ERA).

- Erie relievers have a 3.42 ERA (10th in the EL) while the Squirrels are ninth with a 3.37 ERA.

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .230 batting average which is second in the league.

- The SeaWolves are tied for the league lead with a .982 fielding pct. Richmond is last with a .973 fielding pct.

- The SeaWolves are 9-3-1 in series following the All-Star break. Both series losses have come on the road.

- The SeaWolves have struck out 1,200 hitters this season. They are only the fifth team since 1965 in the Eastern League to strike out 1,200 or more hitters in a single season.

