Curve Blank 'Ducks for Second Straight Night

August 27, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. - Pedro Vasquez and two relievers pitched the Altoona Curve to their second straight shutout victory as they defeated the Akron RubberDucks, 3-0, on Tuesday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

It's the third time this season the Curve (67-67, 31-35) have tossed back-to-back shutouts and first time since August 8 and 9 against Richmond and Reading, respectively. It's also the Curve's 18th shutout victory of the season, including their eighth in August, and their fifth shutout of the RubberDucks (60-74, 26-39). Curve pitchers have now thrown 22.2 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to the fourth inning this past Sunday, August 25 in Bowie.

Vasquez limited Akron to three hits and one walk in seven innings with four strikeouts. The right-hander worked three 1-2-3 innings in his 10th quality start and third start of at least seven frames. Vasquez retired eight batters in a row from the first out of the third inning through the second out of the fifth and allowed only two base runners after the third. Three of his four punchouts came on Nellie Rodriguez, who struck out looking with a man on first in a 1-0 game to end the seventh.

Jesus Liranzo took over for Vasquez in the eighth and retired the side in order. With two outs and the bases empty, Alexis Pantoja hit what would've been a single to right, by the umpiring crew called for time because a ball from Akron's bullpen rolled in foul territory toward the field of play. Pantoja then flew out to left on the next pitch to end the inning. Matt Eckelman (Save, 23) entered in the ninth with the Curve ahead, 3-0, and finished off the shutout.

The Curve scored their first run in the second inning. Jerrick Suiter ripped a line drive back toward Akron starter Kyle Dowdy's (Loss, 0-1) head and in self-defense, Dowdy knocked it down with his glove, but Suiter reached on an infield single. A wild pitch on Dowdy's first pitch to the next batter, Brett Pope, moved Suiter to second and Pope followed with an RBI single to right to get the Curve on the board. It was the only run Dowdy allowed in seven innings as he fell on the wrong side of the pitcher's duel. The right-hander struck out four, gave up five hits and did not walk a batter.

Altoona tacked on two insurance runs without a hit in the bottom of the eighth off Akron reliever Darbert Siri. Pope was hit by a pitch and Jason Delay walked, which put runners at first and second with no outs for Jesse Medrano. Akron went into its bunt coverage with Medrano squaring around and Pope caught the 'Ducks off guard. Pope reached third on a delayed steal and scored on an error by the third baseman Pantoja as the throw to the bag from catcher Logan Ice hit off Pantoja's glove and trickled into shallow left field. Delay later scored on a two-out wild pitch to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Curve and RubberDucks continue their four-game series on Wednesday at 6 p.m. A pair of southpaws will toe the rubber as Sean Brady (4-12, 4.47) gets the ball for the Curve against Akron's Adam Scott (4-4, 3.63).

Gates will open for fans at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The penultimate home game of the season features wings, wine and winning. If the Curve win on Guaranteed WINSday, fans will win a FREE ticket to OPENING DAY 2020 (April 9). Fans will also be able to cash in on half-priced Tickled Pink Wine and 50-cent boneless wings. For tickets or more information about upcoming promotions, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.