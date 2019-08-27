Sea Dogs Take Two on Tuesday from Binghamton

Binghamton, NY - The Portland Sea Dogs (32-34, 59-74) swept a doubleheader from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-42, 63-71), 5-3 and 1-0 on Tuesday night at NYSEG Stadium. Portland has won the first three games in the five-game set, and improve to 4-2-5 in doubleheaders. In the nightcap, three Sea Dogs pitchers combined to allow one hit.

Game 1 Recap

Portland scored three times in the first inning and held on for a 5-3 win. Binghamton rallied for three runs in the seventh inning, but Dedgar Jimenez induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the game. LHP Daniel McGrath (W, 7-1) worked 6.1 innings on five hits, three runs (one earned) three walks, and seven strikeouts to earn the win.

In the first inning, the 'Dogs had four hits off losing pitcher RHP Tony Dibrell (0-8). Jarren Duran (2-for-4) led off with a single and scored on Marcus Wilson's double. Joey Curletta provided the power with a two-run homer (#9).

Portland added two runs in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Curletta and an RBI single by Brett Netzer.

In the seventh, Binghamton scored three times. Cody Bohanek reached on a run-scoring fielder's choice to end McGrath's night. Jimenez allowed a two-run single to Andres Gimenez but got Austin Bossart to hit into a double play to end the game.

Game 2 Recap

RHP Matthew Gorst (ND) worked three perfect innings on three strikeouts, RHP Eduardo Bazardo (W, 4-1) pitched two hitless innings, and RHP Durbin Feltman worked the final two innings on one hit for the save. Binghamton's lone hit was a two-out infield-single by Quinn Brodey in the sixth.

Portland scored their lone run in the second inning against losing pitcher RHP Yeizo Campos (0-1). Joey Curletta led off with a double and scored on a run-scoring single from Brett Netzer.

The Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) continue their five-game series on Wednesday night with a 6:35 PM first pitch from NYSEG Stadium. LHP Matthew Kent (5-6, 3.81) takes on RHP Mickey Jannis (5-5, 3.22). Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 6:20 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

