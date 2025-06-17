Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Seattle Storm defeated the Sparks 98-67 in the final Commissioner's Cup matchup!

Nneka Ogwumike dominanted, delivering 26 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL.

