Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2025
June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Seattle Storm defeated the Sparks 98-67 in the final Commissioner's Cup matchup!
Nneka Ogwumike dominanted, delivering 26 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL.
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2025
- Wings Halt Golden State Winning Streak - Dallas Wings
- Valkyries (5-6, 3-3 CC) vs. Dallas (2-11, 1-5 CC) Commissioner's Cup Postgame Notes and Quotes - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs LVA (6.17.25) - Minnesota Lynx
- Sky Conclude Commissioner's Cup Play with 72-79 Loss to Mystics - Chicago Sky
- Postgame Notes: Liberty 86, Dream 81 - New York Liberty
- Mystics at Sky Postgame Notes - June 17, 2025 - Washington Mystics
- Aces Unable to Sustain Lead in 76-62 Loss in Minnesota - Las Vegas Aces
- Notes: Atlanta Dream 81, New York Liberty 86 - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever Advance to 2025 Commissioner's Cup Final - Indiana Fever
- Valkyries Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Wings - Golden State Valkyries
- Connecticut Falls to Indiana on the Road, 88-71 - Connecticut Sun
- Allisha Gray Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Second Time in 2025 - Atlanta Dream
- Kayla Thornton Named Western Conference Player of the Week - Golden State Valkyries
- Sparks Sign Grace Berger to Hardship Contract - Los Angeles Sparks
- Dallas Wings Sign Kaila Charles, Haley Jones to Hardship Contracts - Dallas Wings
- Nets, Liberty to Open Multi-Court Youth Basketball Facility in Downtown Brooklyn - New York Liberty
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.