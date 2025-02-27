Seattle Reign FC Unveils the Rise Kit, a Tribute to Ambition and Community

February 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WASH. (February 27, 2025) - Seattle Reign FC today unveiled "The Rise Kit" as the club's secondary kit ahead of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season. The striking new design represents the club's commitment to excellence and its continued role as a leader in purpose-led action to drive social change.

Inspired by the iconic landmarks that stand tall above the city that Reign FC proudly represents, The Rise Kit was named for the club's forward momentum and vision for success and impact on and off the pitch.

The Rise Kit features a modern interpretation of Reign FC's signature colors, with flowing golden rays that capture strength, integrity and structure of Seattle's architectural brilliance found in the city's skyline.

Designed as a tribute to ambition, the kit's details showcase the massive Seattle monuments, offering a unique perspective that inspires players, fans and the entire community to look up, rise up and strive for greatness. As Seattle Reign FC continues its ascent, this kit serves as a powerful reminder that the club's aspirations are limitless and its foundation remains firmly grounded in the city it calls home.

The colors and textures also mirror the Pacific Northwest sun rising over the Cascades, illuminating the beauty of the Salish Sea and the Olympic Mountains. The Rise Kit is completed with diffused blue trims and shorts, a color that is one-of-a-kind to the Reign.

RISE: Stand Up for Community

The Rise Kit also represents Reign FC's continued drive to uplift the community and stand for social impact commitments central to the club's core.

"Our club, embodied by the queens in our locker room, has been a driving force of growth in our league, change in our sport and unwavering commitment to uplift and impact our community," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom. "The Rise Kit honors that legacy while reflecting a new ambition for our club, our sport and our league. Rooted in Seattle and proud of our legacy, we enter this next chapter standing together with our players, our fans and community, as a club that is on the Rise, chasing our first NWSL Championship while continuing to shine our light to inspire others on and off the pitch."

With the naming of the jersey, Reign FC announces the creation of its RISE Purpose Platform, affirming its intention to:

- Advance equity for all in play and life

- Protect the Salish Sea

- Champion and affirm the power of girls, women and gender diverse people

Reign FC drives these commitments through intentional partnerships. One of those partners is Black Future Co-op Fund, a Washington nonprofit organization, with a mission to improve the health and well-being of Black Washingtonians through Black-led philanthropy.

"While we search for the right partners for our Reign FC jersey positions, we remain dedicated to our historic partnership with Black Future Co-op Fund. Our commitment to support the transformative opportunities it creates in furtherance of social and racial justice is unwavering," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Revenue Officer Courtney Carter.

In honor of the club's continued partnership with Black Future Co-op Fund, Reign FC will donate a minimum of $10,000 from the first 30 days of Rise jersey sales to the organization. As the Reign FC home opener draws near, the club will launch a tool for fans to engage with the club's RISE commitments by triggering donations to support the club's philanthropic and community programs.

"Our first partner within the club's new RISE platform is Black Future Co-op Fund. We are incredibly humbled to partner with them to support and uplift the important and strategic work driven by its four strong black-women founders, who have forever shifted philanthropic paradigms and health and economic outcomes for our community," said Mendoza-Exstrom.

For our players, our supporters, and our community, The Rise Kit is a call to elevate, aspire and push forward together. The Rise Kit is now available at The Pro Shop at Lumen Field and online at ReignFCShop.com.

Reign FC will kick off the 2025 NWSL regular season at home on Saturday, March 15 against NJ/NY Gotham FC (7:00 p.m. PT / ION).

Announced last week, Reign FC single-match tickets are now available. Fans can also choose from a variety of ways to rise up for the Reign in 2025 through Season Memberships and Partial Packs. For more information on all Reign FC ticketing options, visit ReignFC.com/Tickets.

