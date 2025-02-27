URFC and AFCU Donate $10,000 to the Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Trust

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC is proud to announce that in conjunction with front-of-jersey partner America First Credit Union (AFCU) the organizations are making a donation of $10,000 to the Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Trust, reaffirming the commitment to environmental sustainability and community resilience throughout the region.

"Our headquarters and an outsized number of our members are nestled on or near the shores of the Great Salt Lake," said Tammy Gallegos, chief strategic engagement officer at America First Credit Union. "We will always work to find ways to support communities and causes that matter - from the Royals to the lake. It's a cornerstone value of our organization."

The Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Trust was born out of necessity following historic declines in water levels, with 2022 marking the lowest recorded levels. In response, the Utah Legislature unanimously passed HB410 and the passage of an executive action secured $40 million to fund initiatives that enhance both water quantity and quality for the Great Salt Lake and its vital wetlands. The trust is now executing a comprehensive five-year strategy (2024-2028) aimed at tackling persistent challenges such as increasing salinity, invasive species, and diminishing wildlife habitats.

Key elements of the Trust's Five-Year Strategy include:

Stabilizing Wetlands and Building Resilience: Initiatives to stabilize wetlands critical for the lake's hydrology, ensuring robust habitats for migratory birds, brine shrimp, and other wildlife.

Expanding Habitat and Recreational Access: Projects focused on increasing habitat quality while enhancing community access to natural spaces, thereby strengthening local economies and public health.

Collaborative Partnerships: Strengthening relationships with state and federal agencies, local governments, agricultural producers, and conservation groups to foster a unified approach toward water management.

Adaptive Management: Using clear, quantifiable targets to guide ongoing conservation efforts, ensuring that each initiative contributes effectively to slowing the decline of this iconic ecosystem.

AFCU's donation will help further these objectives, contributing to both immediate restoration projects and long-term planning efforts. Additional details about the trust's strategy can be found on their official five-year strategy page, and interested community members are encouraged to learn more about how local contributions are making a significant impact through the Community Impact Funds hosted by the Community Foundation of Utah.

