Orlando Pride Unveils 2025-26 the Decennial Kit, Presented by Orlando Health

February 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has unveiled the Decennial Kit, presented by Orlando Health, today. The Club's 2025-26 kit draws inspiration from the Pride's original 2016 jersey, sporting Orlando's base purple and Eola Blue accents on the sleeves. The kit is highlighted by a stacked iridescent crest as a nod to the two trophies won by the Pride in 2024 as well as the NWSL Championship gold star above the Club's crest to denote the reigning NWSL Champions.

The Decennial Kit is available on ShopOrlandoPride.com, while fans will also have their first chance to buy the kit in person at the 10 Years of Pride Kickoff Party, presented by Orlando Health, on Sunday, March 2.

"This kit is special in so many ways." said Orlando Pride Chief Marketing Officer Pedro Araujo. "From honoring 10 years of Pride by taking inspiration from our very first kit design in 2016, to celebrating the most historic season in NWSL history and adding our first championship star. We are so excited to share this kit with our fans to kick off the 2025 season."

The Decennial Kit pulls inspiration from Orlando's base purple and Lake Eola Blue accents. The Lake Eola fountain located right in the heart of downtown Orlando has served as the Club's badge for the last 10 seasons. The jersey will also feature a wordmark celebrating Orlando Pride's 10th season as the outer pride jock tag in the lower right front corner of the kit.

For the first time in Club history, both kits will feature the NWSL Championship gold star above the team's logo, representative of the reigning NWSL champions. The crest on the new Decennial Kit will be iridescent to represent the Pride winning the 2024 NWSL Shield and the 2024 NWSL Championship.

A partner since the beginning, Orlando Health continues as the Pride's jersey presenting partner, having been on the front of the Pride kit since the team debuted back in 2016.

Publix will remain the back of shirt sponsor for the Pride as they enter their second-year partnership with the Club. Heart of Florida United Way will also return as the Pride's sleeve sponsor for the year, also entering their second-year partnership with the Pride.

The Decennial Kit will be first available to fans at the 10 Years of Pride Kickoff Party, presented by Orlando Health, at Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday, March 2. Fans in attendance will have the ability to pick up the Pride's new 2025-26 primary kit, including a complimentary patch for the first 200 fans in attendance to purchase the jersey or add customization to their 2025-26 kit. Pride Season Ticket Members will have the opportunity to enter the party early at 2 p.m. ET, as this will be the first opportunity for STMs to pick up their complimentary jerseys as a part of their 2025 benefits package. The general public will be able to enter the event starting at 3 p.m. ET. New to Nike's NWSL lineup this year is the addition of Women's Authentic jerseys, with only a very limited number available for purchase exclusively in person beginning on Sunday, March 2, at the 10 Years of Pride Kickoff Party and online at ShopOrlandoPride.com.

The Pride will debut the Decennial Kit in front of their home supporters for the first time at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday, March 7, when the Club will host the Washington Spirit for the NWSL Challenge Cup. The Pride will then host Chicago Stars FC in the Club's Home Opener, presented by Orlando Health, the following week on Friday, March 14. Prior to kickoff of the Pride's Home Opener, presented by Orlando Health, the Club will hold a banner raising ceremony in recognition of the Pride winning the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship in 2024. Tickets for both matches and all Pride home games are available.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.