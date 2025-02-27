Kansas City Current Reveals 2025 Teal Town Kit

February 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current revealed new "Teal Town" kit ahead of the 2025 season, the club's second year in the iconic CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional sports team. The club that turned Teal into one of the most iconic hues in the world of football is giving fans what they've been asking for in this year's secondary kit, The Teal Town Kit.

The Current's new secondary kit features a full spread of teal from shoulders to socks inspired by the club, the city and the fans' passion. The vibrant teal tones and the city grid reflect the people and the community that are the power behind the club. A current coursing through the design is the strongest element. The KC Current crest is located above the players hearts and placed on the map where CPKC Stadium is located in Kansas City, Mo. along the Missouri Riverfront.

"The 2025 Teal Town Kit has been years in the making, and we are so excited to give fans and players the full teal kit they've been waiting for," said Kansas City Current Vice President, Head of Marketing Jocelyn Monroe. "The attention to detail within the design reflects the identity and values of the organization. The kit is tattooed with our city map, highlighting our pride in representing Kansas City. This season, the team will literally carry the city across their hearts."

The KC Current's Teal Rising mantra has been a part of the brand's identity from the beginning. Fans can find it on the kit's tag, demonstrating the club's commitment to continued growth.

This season, the kit will continue to feature the Current's Front of Kit and Official Charity Partner, United Way of Greater Kansas City. As part of the multi-year agreement with United Way, the Kansas City Current will donate a portion of all kit sales to United Way of Greater Kansas City. Both kits will also feature lower back of kit partner, Palmer Square Capital Management, upper back of kit partner, LaCroix, and sleeve partner, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City.

The KC Current 2025 replica kits are now on sale in Unisex, Women's and Youth sizes. A limited number of women's authentic Teal Town Kits will also be available for purchase. All player and customized kits are available at the Kansas City Current Team Store at CPKC Stadium as well as online at teamstore.kansascitycurrent.com. Replica goalkeeper jerseys will be available for purchase at a later date.

The Current remain in Florida through March 2, before returning to Kansas City to prepare for the start of the NWSL Regular Season. The 2025 season at CPKC Stadium Saturday, March 15 against the Portland Thorns at 11:45 a.m. CT. The match will be nationally televised on ABC.

Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost.

