Racing Unveils New Secondary 'Roots Kit' for 2025 Season
February 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville FC's new secondary kit revealed Thursday presents a bold, fresh look for the club as it enters the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season.
Featuring a deep green hue, the Nike "Roots Kit" celebrates the common ground connection between Racing and the Louisville community. The dark, monochromatic tones are a variant of Racing's mint, with details including images of pressed lilies, which are stylized on the club's crest as a fleur-de-lis.
To debut the kit, Racing defender Lauren Milliet brought it into nature at iconic Cherokee Park in collaboration with Trees Louisville, a nonprofit organization working to strengthen Louisville's tree canopy. Milliet has led planting campaigns at Camp Taylor Elementary, Indian Trail Elementary and Sojourn Church Carlisle, located in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood. Those initiatives have resulted in 100 new trees in Louisville, with more plantings planned for this year.
Like the city of Louisville's tree canopy - which is made up by tulip poplar, sycamore and American beech trees - the strength of Racing Louisville's foundation is in its many pieces that come together each game day. Additionally, the phrase "Run With Us" is printed on a Pride Mark near the bottom of the jersey in a callback to the club's original motto.
Racing will continue to wear the argyle "Winner's Circle Kit" as its primary look in 2025. On both the primary shirt and secondary Roots Kit, GE Appliances returns as the main front jersey partner with PNC and Toyota also appearing. The Winner's Circle and Roots kits are on sale now at the Lynn Family Stadium team store, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or online at LouSoccerStore.com.
Racing will wear the new Roots Kit in its home opener at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 15, vs. North Carolina Courage. Tickets are on sale now at RacingLouFC.com/opener or by calling (502) 568-2489.
About Racing Louisville FC: A 2021 expansion addition to the National Women's Soccer League, Racing Louisville remains a young club in what's arguably the world's toughest women's soccer circuit. Racing both rosters and routinely faces up against national team talents as a result. The club calls home Lynn Family Stadium - opened in 2020 in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood - and operates daily out of the nearby Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center, sharing the facility with the USL Championship side Louisville City FC.
Get the latest news on Racing Louisville FC at RacingLouFC.com and via the club's channels including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Images from this story
|
Racing Louisville FC's secondary 'Roots Kit'
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 27, 2025
- Washington Spirit Makes Waves with New 2025 Kits - Washington Spirit
- Gotham FC Reveals 2025 Secondary Kit - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Reveals 2025 Secondary Kit - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- URFC and AFCU Donate $10,000 to the Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Trust - Utah Royals FC
- Kansas City Current Reveals 2025 Teal Town Kit - Kansas City Current
- Orlando Pride Unveils 2025-26 the Decennial Kit, Presented by Orlando Health - Orlando Pride
- San Diego Wave FC Unveils New 2025 Altamar Jersey - San Diego Wave FC
- Houston Dash Celebrate New Era with Go Beyond Campaign - Houston Dash
- 2025 Bay FC Kits Available to the Public Today, February 27 - Bay FC
- Seattle Reign FC Unveils the Rise Kit, a Tribute to Ambition and Community - Seattle Reign FC
- Racing Unveils New Secondary 'Roots Kit' for 2025 Season - Racing Louisville FC
- National Women's Soccer League and Nike Unveil Refreshed Jerseys Ahead of 2025 Regular Season Kicking off March 14 - NWSL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Racing Louisville FC Stories
- Racing Unveils New Secondary 'Roots Kit' for 2025 Season
- Davis IV Earns Permanent Role as LouCity & Racing Foundation's Executive Director
- Racing Signs Former Utah Standout O'Kane to First Pro Contract
- Racing Invites Five Newcomers to Preseason Camp with Friendlies on Tap
- Racing Sets 2025 Theme Nights with Single Game Tickets Now on Sale