Racing Unveils New Secondary 'Roots Kit' for 2025 Season

February 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC's secondary 'Roots Kit'

(Racing Louisville FC) Racing Louisville FC's secondary 'Roots Kit'(Racing Louisville FC)

Racing Louisville FC's new secondary kit revealed Thursday presents a bold, fresh look for the club as it enters the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season.

Featuring a deep green hue, the Nike "Roots Kit" celebrates the common ground connection between Racing and the Louisville community. The dark, monochromatic tones are a variant of Racing's mint, with details including images of pressed lilies, which are stylized on the club's crest as a fleur-de-lis.

To debut the kit, Racing defender Lauren Milliet brought it into nature at iconic Cherokee Park in collaboration with Trees Louisville, a nonprofit organization working to strengthen Louisville's tree canopy. Milliet has led planting campaigns at Camp Taylor Elementary, Indian Trail Elementary and Sojourn Church Carlisle, located in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood. Those initiatives have resulted in 100 new trees in Louisville, with more plantings planned for this year.

Like the city of Louisville's tree canopy - which is made up by tulip poplar, sycamore and American beech trees - the strength of Racing Louisville's foundation is in its many pieces that come together each game day. Additionally, the phrase "Run With Us" is printed on a Pride Mark near the bottom of the jersey in a callback to the club's original motto.

Racing will continue to wear the argyle "Winner's Circle Kit" as its primary look in 2025. On both the primary shirt and secondary Roots Kit, GE Appliances returns as the main front jersey partner with PNC and Toyota also appearing. The Winner's Circle and Roots kits are on sale now at the Lynn Family Stadium team store, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or online at LouSoccerStore.com.

Racing will wear the new Roots Kit in its home opener at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 15, vs. North Carolina Courage. Tickets are on sale now at RacingLouFC.com/opener or by calling (502) 568-2489.

About Racing Louisville FC: A 2021 expansion addition to the National Women's Soccer League, Racing Louisville remains a young club in what's arguably the world's toughest women's soccer circuit. Racing both rosters and routinely faces up against national team talents as a result. The club calls home Lynn Family Stadium - opened in 2020 in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood - and operates daily out of the nearby Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center, sharing the facility with the USL Championship side Louisville City FC.

Images from this story

