Gotham FC Reveals 2025 Secondary Kit

February 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - Gotham FC unveiled a new secondary uniform Thursday in conjunction with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Nike, with the new sky blue jersey joining the club's hallmark black sash kit in the match threads rotation for the 2025 campaign.

Inspired by Gotham FC's relentless pursuit of excellence and individuality, the new kit further solidifies the club's position as a trailblazer in women's soccer and beyond. At Gotham FC, there's no other option than being yourself - and doing it with confidence. After all, there's no place in the world that celebrates individuality quite like New Jersey and New York.

The 2025 secondary kit features a dynamic colorway that encapsulates the club's grit, resilience and ambition. Gotham FC fans know that our signature shade of blue is more than a color - it's a legacy. An homage to our roots as Sky Blue, it serves as a symbol of our club's ongoing evolution. It's become a beloved fixture within our community, with fan demand for a blue kit growing louder and louder each season. The wait is over!

In putting this bright blue front and center, we're speaking to the effortless authenticity that defines us on and off the pitch. From our team's swagger-filled goal celebrations and ice-cold tackles to our community's willingness to bring their full selves to every match.

The kit's unapologetic pop of color is complemented by sleek black details, giving the kit a fashion-forward edge reflecting the stylish streets we call home. The top of the jersey features a classic collar and color-blocked panels, refined elements that frame the kit and create clean, sharp lines that evoke Gotham FC's precision on the pitch. To finish it all off, we're debuting a monochrome, matte-black expression of the crest: a timeless flourish that captures our relentless grit.

These details come together to form a stylistically forward kit that seeks to raise the bar for our club and our sport at large. That's the Gotham FC way: always building, never finished.

"This vibrant new kit represents Gotham FC's relentless ambition to be bold," said Ryan Dillon, the chief business officer at Gotham FC. "Returning to blue not only honors the passion of our fans but also serves as a powerful reminder of our club's constant evolution and drive to push forward every day."

As part of Gotham FC's secondary kit launch, the club partnered with style partner ALIGNE to showcase how these kits seamlessly blend into everyday fashion. A specially curated shoot showcased the kit's bold color statement and versatility beyond the pitch, with players selecting garments that reflected their personal style.

This celebration of individuality and self-expression reinforces the club's connection to both soccer and fashion, making a statement on and off the field.

In addition to the secondary kit, Gotham FC has introduced a refreshed prematch top, anthem jacket and training gear, all crafted with the same level of precision and artistry.

Gotham FC's secondary kit isn't just making a statement on the field- it's also the inspiration behind the club's "Blue Out" home opener on March 23. With fans eagerly anticipating this moment, the club is inviting supporters to fill Sports Illustrated Stadium with a sea of Gotham blue, turning their passion into a powerful visual display.

Be the first to rep the 2025 secondary kit! Season ticket members get exclusive early access to preorder starting at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 27. The kit drops for the general public at 12 p.m. ET the same day. Click here to purchase your 2025 secondary kit. Order now to guarantee your gear arrives in time for the "Blue Out." Shipping takes approximately two to three weeks, or choose pickup at Sports Illustrated Stadium during our Home Opener on March 23.

