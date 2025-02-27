2025 Bay FC Kits Available to the Public Today, February 27

February 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), today announced 2025 replica primary and secondary kits are available for purchase on BayFC.com along with goalkeeper kits and pre-match tops. Sutter Health, a leading Northern California-based not-for-profit integrated health system, stands as the Front-of-Kit Partner on Bay FC's unique design that pays homage to the Bay Area.

Bay FC's primary kit - the first official design collaboration between Bay FC and Nike - was announced earlier this month and is an ode to the tenacity and interconnectedness of the Bay Area, comprised of an obsidian base demonstrating strength and confidence and poppy accents bring a bold and fierce energy. The secondary kit features a stark white color with the same poppy accents. Player and personalized primary and secondary replica jerseys will be available in expanded sizing, offering an inclusive fit for supporters of all body types (XS - 2XL for women's cuts; S - 3X for unisex cuts) and retail for $125 with goalkeeper replica jerseys retailing for $130. Images for primary, secondary and, goalkeeper kits can be downloaded HERE.

The kit features Sutter Health's logo front and center, the Bay FC logo in the center of the chest, and Bay FC Founding Partner Visa on the right sleeve. The back of the kit features Bay FC Founding Partners Sixth Street top center and Trader Joe's bottom center.

To allow fans the opportunity to see, feel and purchase the kits in person, Bay FC will be hosting a free 2025 Season Kickoff Event, presented by Sutter Health at PayPal Park this Saturday, March 1 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. PT. Bay FC staff, players, and corporate partners - including Front-of-Kit Partner Sutter Health, Founding Partners Trader Joe's and PNC Bank, and Proud Partner 21st Amendment Brewery - will be on-site to provide an afternoon full of fun ahead of the Club's 2025 season. Fans who wish to RSVP for the event can do so HERE.

The 2025 Bay FC season kicks off March 15 when the club travels to face the Utah Royals. The home schedule begins March 22 as Bay FC hosts Racing Louisville at 7 p.m. PT. Tickets for Bay FC's 2025 season at PayPal Park in San Jose are now available for purchase at BayFC.com. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

