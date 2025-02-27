National Women's Soccer League and Nike Unveil Refreshed Jerseys Ahead of 2025 Regular Season Kicking off March 14

NEW YORK - Following the successful launch of the first-ever comprehensive jersey reset for a women's soccer league, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Nike today unveiled a bold new suite of kits blending performance innovation with club-driven storytelling ahead of the 2025 regular season kicking off on March 14.

All 14 active clubs will feature at least one new jersey, showcasing innovative designs that bring together performance, individuality, and club identity. The refreshed looks continue the joint commitment of the NWSL and Nike to elevating the visual and cultural impact of women's soccer around the world, with each kit inspired by the unique brand, community, and spirit of its club and market.

The launch also includes updated goalkeeper uniforms as well as 2024 expansion side Bay FC's debut kit set featuring the team's full brand identity.

"This suite of jerseys, featuring bold designs, vibrant colors and accompanying lifestyle products like the anthem jacket, represent another key step in growing the NWSL's footprint within the global marketplace," said NWSL Vice President of Consumer Products Katie Eaton. "As we continue to elevate our product offerings, we're focused on blending sport and lifestyle in ways that authentically connect with players and fans alike."

Engineered with key performance innovation materials, the new matchday uniforms feature Nike DRI-FIT ADV technology, delivering unparalleled support, flexibility, and breathability to keep players performing at their best.

The left sleeve of every matchday kit will again proudly feature the logo of Ally Financial, the official banking partner of the NWSL, highlighting Ally's continued investment in and support of women's sports.

Beginning today, both replica and authentic versions of all updated jerseys will be available for purchase on NWSLShop.com. Additionally, replica jerseys will feature expanded sizing this year.

In addition to jerseys, pre-match tops and an assortment of fan gear, including club anthem jackets, are available today on NWSLShop.com.

Starting this spring, new kits on NWSLShop.com will also be customizable to feature every NWSL athlete competing in the 2025 season, ensuring fans can rep their favorite players all season long.

The NWSL returns to action Friday, March 7, as the reigning NWSL Champion Orlando Pride takes on the Washington Spirit, last year's Championship runner up, in the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup ahead of regular season kickoff.

Following the Challenge Cup, the 2025 campaign opens Friday, March 14. Highlighted by NWSL Rivalry Weekend and the return of Decision Day, this year is poised to build on the success of a 2024 campaign that saw continued record-breaking growth across the league, including a 285% increase in broadcast viewership, a 47% increase in match attendance and the first season in league history to welcome over two million fans.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Angel City FC 

Secondary Kit Name: Los Angeles

The 2025 secondary jersey is Angel City's love letter to Los Angeles.

The intricate toile pattern reflects the team's diverse, vibrant, ever-changing, and resilient city. LA has many hearts and is a place where cultures and communities from around the world unite as one.

The "Los Angeles" Jersey features:

All-over toile pattern featuring beloved LA landmarks and symbols.

Color blocking on the sleeves and neckline of ACFC's signature colors, Sol Rosa and Asphalt, giving a vintage look to the jersey

Custom "Los Angeles" outer pride mark

Bay FC 

The nine lines on the kit represent the nine counties that bind the Bay Area. These lines flow together, symbolizing the power that comes from embracing the diverse identities and background of the area.

Bay's two new kits are in Bay's colors. The secondary kit is an update to the white kit from Bay's Inaugural season, bringing in Poppy trim, Silver and bold linear graphic. While the primary kit features Bay's blue with Poppy accents.

The design features variations in color and texture, symbolizing the region's varied landscapes - from its rolling fog to its steadfast waters.

Chicago Stars FC

The secondary kit represents a menacing alter ego to impose on Chicago's opponents anywhere the team goes.

The sleek, dark design with liquid metal-like patterns symbolizes the relentless intensity that lies within and the team's ability to adapt to any challenge.

The jersey also features the new Chicago Stars crest.

Houston Dash 

Secondary Kit Name: Cosmic Storm

For the first time, the Dash are wearing purple.

The Dash is embarking on a new chapter - and the kit represents organizing the chaotic energy to create a cosmic storm and a new beacon of hope for the club. Aiming to "Go Beyond" where they have been, to emerge from the cosmic storm to create a new star(s) in Houston.

The kit features a tonal secondary mark for their crest.

Pride Mark: H-Town Hold It Down

Kansas City Current

Secondary Kit Name:  The Teal Town Kit

New kit marks the first-ever full kit in the Current's signature teal color.

The Teal Town Kit features a map view of Kansas City and the Missouri River.

The Crest sits over the location of CPKC stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a professional women's sports team.

Pride Mark: Teal Rising

Gotham FC 

The 2025 secondary kit's color way reflects Gotham FC's grit, resilience and ambition. The design is rooted in the club's core values: winning mentality, welcoming community, high standards of excellence and the desire to transcend beyond the field.

Drawing inspiration from Gotham FC's New Jersey/New York home, the kit design embraces the pride and individuality that define the region.

Gotham FC's new kit incorporates a tonal Crest, matte and shine finishes and inset knit tape detailing, ensuring a premium, modern look while maintaining maximum performance quality.

Pride Mark: Gotham FC

North Carolina Courage 

Secondary Kit Name: The Believe Kit

The Believe Kit embodies North Carolina as 'The Place to Be.'

First Horizon Stadium is The Place to Be. The Place to Believe, to Belong, and to Become. With the secondary kit as The Believe Kit and the primary as The Belong Kit.

The 2025 secondary kit is more than just a jersey-it's a battle cry. In a lion pride, the lionesses are the true hunters, the fierce protectors, and the heart of the pride. They embody strength, resilience, and unity. Their ability to work together allows them to overcome even the fastest and strongest opponents, making them the ultimate symbol of female power and the divine sisterhood-women lifting women, believing in each other, unstoppable together.

The pattern features subtle rosettes, the unique markings found on lionesses-symbols of both power and grace. Named for their resemblance to roses, these rosettes also represent courage and purity, values deeply woven into the fabric of North Carolina.

Pride Mark: Esse Quam Videri (The North Carolina State Motto meaning 'to be rather than to seem')

Orlando Pride 

Primary Kit Name: The Decennial Kit

The Decennial kit is inspired by Orlando Pride's original 2016 jersey, sporting Orlando's base purple and Eola Blue accents on the sleeves.

The kit features a stacked iridescent crest as a nod to the two pieces of hardware won by the Pride in 2024 (NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship)

The design pulls in elements from some of Orlando's best kits over the last 10 years.

Hints of blue emphasize Orlando's past and future.

The kit also features the NWSL Championship gold star, representative of the reigning NWSL champions.

Wordmark celebrating Orlando Pride's 10th season as the outer pride in the lower right front corner.

Pride Mark: PRIDE ("ID" in Pride designed to symbolize 10 years)

Portland Thorns FC 

The new kit is a celebration of the heart and soul of Portland-the community that drives the Thorns. The dark shades of black symbolize the strength and unity within the city, while the glowing reds represent the embers burning at the heart of the team and supporters. Just like a small spark can grow into an unstoppable fire, the Thorns are powered by the passion of players and fans alike.

The Pride Mark-Onward Rose City-captures the club's collective determination to push forward, together

This jersey is a tribute to the internal fire that connects all. It's a reminder that success, both on the field and in the community, comes from a shared purpose and a powerful, unified effort. The Thorns are more than a team-they're a family, and this jersey represents the strength that comes from being united by a common goal

Pride Mark: Onward Rose City

Racing Louisville FC 

Secondary Kit Name: The Roots Kit

The Roots kit is a symbol of Louisville's commitment to being relentless together.

The subtle pattern on the side features the Lilly, deriving from the fleur-de-lis in the crest.

Dark tones of monochromatic greens symbolize harmony.

Accents and hints of mint green are a nod to Louisville's entertainment factor.

Like the city of Louisville's tree canopy - which is made up by tulip poplar, sycamore and American beech trees - the strength of Racing Louisville's foundation is in its many pieces that come together each game day.

Pride Mark: Run With Us

San Diego Wave FC 

Secondary Kit Name: Altamar

Underneath every Wave, an unstoppable energy runs deep. This club is a force of nature, rising together from the ocean's depths to lift San Diego to untold heights.

The Altamar kit features the dynamic combination of deep ocean blues and tide like teals.

The Del Sol Kit is the sun, and the Altamar Kit is the sea.

Pride Mark: Make Waves

Seattle Reign FC 

Secondary Kit Name: The Rise Kit

The lines streaming across the jersey are inspired by iconic designs across the Seattle skyline, capturing the strength and beauty of looking and reaching upwards. They're a reminder to hold heads high and create a future that lifts both the club and the community.

"Rise" reflects Reign FC's pursuit of excellence and relentless ambition to compete for trophies while impacting the community. From the players who step onto the pitch, to the supporters who stand behind them, the Rise Kit is a call to elevate, to aspire, and to push forward together.

The kit colors are a reinterpretation of classic Reign colors with an emphasis on gold conveying optimism for this next chapter in the club's journey.

Utah Royals FC 

Secondary Kit Name: The Great Salt Lake Kit

The new kit is designed after the world-famous Great Salt Lake.

The pattern embodies the color and terrain of Utah.

The crest is Utah's secondary mark in the shape of the state of Utah.

Utah is donating to the conservation of the Great Salt Lake in partnership with the Great Salt Lake Water Trust.

Pride Mark: One Utah

Washington Spirit 

Secondary Kit Name: Shockwave

Introducing Shockwave - a kit built for those who shake foundations, shatter expectations, and ignite a passion in the District.

Inspired by the electrifying support of the club's fans, the Shockwave kit's bright colors are emblematic of the amplified energy the Spirit harness from the roar of the crowd.

This bold yellow kit isn't just seen; it's felt. It pulses with the rhythm of the club's play on the pitch, amplifies the power of the supporters' cheers, and turns every match into a seismic event. Because when the Spirit play, they don't just make sound- they generate a shockwave.

